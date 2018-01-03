Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Céline Dion, John Krasinski & More

Céline Dion on refusing to give Lady Gaga advice about her Las Vegas residency. Plus, John Krasinski and more

By @gracegavilanes

"This girl knows exactly what she's doing, She knows what to do! And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell someone professional — super talented like she is — how to do things."

— Céline Dion, on the advice she has for Lady Gaga about her Las Vegas residency, on CNN's New Year's Eve Live

"This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row."

— John Krasinski, on working alongside wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, to Vanity Fair

"I'm very open sexually."

— Lili Reinhart, revealing that she loves talking about sex, to Cosmopolitan

"… Special thanks to Armie's wife, Elizabeth Chambers … for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that."

— Timothée Chalamet, thanking the wife of his Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer, at the Palm Springs 

International Film Festival

"When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day."

— Sam Smith, on feeling insecure with his body, to magazine

"I had to leave a lot of myself behind, a lot of Mary J. Blige behind. A lot of wigs, a lot of lashes, a lot of makeup, a lot of nails, you know the whole thing."

— Mary J. Blige, on going makeup-free for her role in Mudbound, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

"My kids are definitely my greatest achievement."

— Rob Lowe, on his sons, Matthew and John, to PEOPLE

"You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant."

— Chip Gaines, revealing the night that led to his and wife Joanna's baby no. 5, on Twitter

"Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?"

— Ryan Reynolds, on the Kardashian baby boom, on Twitter

"He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours."

— Seth Meyers, on talking about Donald Trump on his talk show, to PEOPLE

"My brain is always going, but at the end of the day because it is all stuff that I am passionate about, it's easier to not feel exhausted as I squeeze it all in."

— Meghan Markle, on reminding herself to slow down, in the new book The Game Changers

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

— Carrie Underwood, revealing she needed 40 stitches in her face after a November fall, in a note obtained by PEOPLE

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

— Paris Hilton, on getting engaged to actor Chris Zylka, to PEOPLE

"That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer."

— Savannah Guthrie, on how she and new Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb got through delivering news of Matt Lauer's departure, to PEOPLE

"What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up."

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, recalling writing Hamilton in 2011, on Twitter

"It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, 'This is clearly the dress.'"

— Maria Menounos, on finding her wedding dress, to PEOPLE

"People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you're always going to have that. Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board."

— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on the backlash he faced after being named The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

"Despite the bad I'll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don't understand his plan…."

— Audrina Patridge, reflecting on her 2017 amid divorce from Corey Bohan, on Instagram

"I just like bagels ok!!!"

— Kendall Jenner, debunking pregnancy rumors, on Twitter

"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."

— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC

