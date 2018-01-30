Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Carrie Underwood, Gigi Hadid & More
Carrie Underwood reveals she was pulled over for speeding. Plus, Gigi Hadid and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 20
"I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go."
— Carrie Underwood, revealing she was pulled over for speeding, on Twitter
2 of 20
"She's one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."
— Gigi Hadid, on looking after sister Bella, to British Vogue
3 of 20
"Look, the thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers."
— David Schwimmer, on shutting down a future Friends reboot, on Megyn Kelly Today
4 of 20
"Women in music don’t need to 'step up' – women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside. Women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this."
— Pink, slamming the Grammy president's "women need to step up" remark, on Twitter
5 of 20
"Excellent fiancé, dog, tacos — yeah, it’s gonna be a reflection of us and our tastes!"
— Maren Morris, on her must-have at her wedding reception, to PEOPLE
6 of 20
"It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men. Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgment, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening."
— Kate Winslet, admitting she has "bitter regrets" about working with certain people, at the London Critics' Circle Awards
7 of 20
"The first one was more fun because we didnt know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also it had %100 less Trump."
— Macauley Culkin, on why he prefers the first Home Alone movie, on Reddit's Ask Me Anything
8 of 20
"You know what's confusing … your sudden foreign language."
— Kim Kardashian West, clapping back at Lindsay Lohan's "I am confused" comment on her nearly-nude braided photo, on Instagram
9 of 20
"I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—."
— Gordon Ramsay, on losing 50 lbs. to save his and wife Tana's marriage, to The Times
10 of 20
"I will not let everything I’ve worked for be diminished by people taking offense to my accomplishments and feeling the need to tell me how much I suck."
— Alessia Cara, defending her best new artist Grammy win, on Instagram
11 of 20
"It's my soulmate, the person I love. You can be in love with someone — you can love someone and if you haven't experienced love, and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you are going to have complications, period."
— JAY-Z, on why he fought to save his and wife Beyoncé's marriage, to CNN's The Van Jones Show
12 of 20
"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
13 of 20
"I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red."
— Danny DeVito, on how he prepped for his role as the red M&M, to PEOPLE
14 of 20
"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."
— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
15 of 20
"It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been through. But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby just like you do. I’ve done both now — I’ve had one biological and I’ve had one through adoption. It’s a battle to bring your child home. And it just strengthens you as parents and as a team. It is hard but it’s so worth it."
— Lauren Akins, on the adoption process she and husband Thomas Rhett experienced with daughter Willa Gray, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
16 of 20
"I've said it before and I’ll say it again: I wish Bruno Mars was my son."
— Mindy Kaling, singing the star's praises during the 2018 Grammys, on Twitter
17 of 20
"It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment. And I was the one who was punished for it."
— Rose McGowan, claiming Harvey Weinstein told people not to work with the actress following their alleged sexual assault encounter, in an excerpt from McGowan's book, Brave
18 of 20
"She's 5 going on 13. She looks like a ’90s grunge girl. And has the attitude to go with it."
— Drew Barrymore, on daughter Olive, on Instagram
19 of 20
"Look how much smaller they are! I really went down a lot. So I don't know if you guys know, but I was like a 36H, I was really, really big, and I think now I might just be a D-cup, which is really small for me."
— Amber Rose, on opening up about her breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
20 of 20
"I was out in Italy a month and a half to learn those piano pieces, so when it came to doing it, it felt like, 'Alright, it's all or nothing.'"
— Timothée Chalamet, on playing the piano for a seduction scene in Call Me By Your Name, in a featurette for the film's DVD release
