Celeb Quotes of the Day: Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker & More

"I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."

— Cardi B, asking for privacy amid fiancé Offset's cheating allegations, on Twitter

James Devaney/GC Images

"I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. What happened, that was enormously painful for me."

— Sarah Jessica Parker, on the drama around Sex and the City 3, to The Daily Beast

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"I'm being my real raw self and that's what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get."

— Ashley Graham, on her social media posts, to PEOPLE

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It was a really beautiful and amazing journey to find her, and I feel like we found each other."

— Sutton Foster, on adopting daughter Emily, to PEOPLE

Jim Spellman/WireImage

"The President of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that."

— Don Lemon, calling Donald Trump a racist following his "s—thole " comments, on CNN

Busy Philipps/Instagram

"At some point, I'll make sure that she puts it in her suitcase and takes it back…. It's hard to be grown up."

— Busy Philipps, revealing she still has BFF Michelle Williams' Golden Globe, on Instagram 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."

— David Harbour, on looking after Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown as she grows more famous, at the Critics' Choice Awards

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

"You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom."

— Kris Jenner, sharing that she's worried about daughter Kylie's privacy, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

John Parra/Getty

"That’s my best role, I love to be a father."

Jaime Camil, on playing dad to his two kids, to PEOPLE

NeNe Leakes/Instagram

"Kim and I are not on the same page. We’re not going to be besties. Come on girl, it is what it is."

— NeNe Leakes, on frenemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

