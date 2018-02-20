Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner & More
Camila Cabello recalls her Blue Ivy Carter’s reaction to her Grammys speech. Plus, Kendall Jenner and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I had a moment of insecurity. I surprised myself. I was like, 'What does that mean?' "
— Camila Cabello, opening up about Blue Ivy Carter shushing parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z during her Grammys speech, on BBC Radio 1
"I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."
— Kendall Jenner, on her battle with anxiety, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"I'd like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth."
— Jennifer Lawrence, on wanting to get to the bottom of the stars' rumored riff, during a TimesTalks Q&A
"For anyone out there who has bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. Promise."
— Lorde, on dealing with acne, on her Instagram Story
"At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns."
— Camila Mendes, reflecting on her past eating disorders, on Instagram
"… It's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they’ve got the numbers to say, no, you’ll be safe to say whatever has happened to you."
— Robert Pattinson, on the #MeToo movement, during the Berlin Film Festival
"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you."
— Courtney Love, honoring late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 51st birthday, on Instagram
“We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."
— Presley Gerber, on how the modeling industry is more bearable because of his and sister Kaia's bond, to PEOPLE
"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
— Fergie, apologizing for her controversial national anthem performance, in a statement to PEOPLE
"I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name."
— Chrissy Teigen, revealing she and husband John Legend don't have a name for their son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."
— Lionel Richie, on his daughter's relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, to The Daily Telegraph
"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr!"
— Oprah Winfrey, sharing her Black Panther review, on Twitter
"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless."
— Khloé Kardashian, on having sex while pregnant, on her website
"When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day."
— Jeannie Mai, on a 'big main factor' that led to her divorce, on The Real
"It's starting to become very real. I don't think it becomes real until this point … now we're fighting over names."
— Robert Herjavec, opening up about his and wife Kym Johnson's twins on the way, to PEOPLE
"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."
— Francia Raisa, on the recovery time after donating her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez, on Harry
"One or the other says, 'Say something nice.' And the other one has to say something nice … and the other [person] has to go right after."
— Ashley Graham, on how she and husband Justin Ervin make up after a fight, to PEOPLE
“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday."
— Brooks Laich, on newlywed life with wife Julianne Hough, to PEOPLE
"I just don't want him to be a model. Actually, no — baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day — because they rebel, right?"
— Tyra Banks, revealing she doesn't want her son to be a model, to PEOPLE
"… When we started skating together, we were just friends at first. We had a really good relationship and just as we got older, we sort of fell in love on the ice and realized that we should be together."
— Evan Bates, on his and skating partner Madison Chock's relationship off the ice, to PEOPLE
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social