Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Brooke Shields, Chrissy Teigen & More
Brooke Shields gets real about her famous eyebrows. Plus, Chrissy Teigen and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I, for some reason, don't really think about them."
— Brooke Shields, on her famous eyebrows, to Coveteur
"I think we go back and forth. She'll always say to me, 'Ten years ago you said it was only going to be another ten years. Now it's ten years, and now you're saying another five years.' "
— Tom Brady, on wife Gisele Bündchen's feelings about the athlete's retirement plans, to CBS This Morning
"If that is something that actually happens I'm not gonna do it with everybody watching; I'm going to be as private as I can be."
— Jason Derulo, on keeping his future relationships out of the spotlight, to PEOPLE
"Reminding myself that some of the most challenging obstacles can eventually reveal beauty … like hiking."
— Nick Viall, seemingly addressing his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, on Instagram
"It woke me up and I almost peed my pants. First earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger."
— Chrissy Teigen, on feeling the earthquake in L.A., on Twitter
"I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we're] just kind of throwing different ideas around."
— Selena Gomez, on borrowing The Weeknd's "staple hoodies," to Vogue
"We both work a lot and we're both away from home a lot so we're both circus freaks in the same circus — or different circuses I guess."
— Anthony Bourdain, on his girlfriend Asia Argento, to PEOPLE
"Just knowing that you don't have to be that strong, that you can actually just take a second, and that the people around you know that as well, is important. I knew I had to talk about it."
— Julianne Hough, revealing she has endometriosis, in an essay for InStyle
"Before anything like this happened for your boy, I was a fan first, last and always a fan. So to my fellow nominees, I'm a fan. I love y'all."
— Sterling K. Brown, accepting his lead actor in a drama series statue, at the Emmys
"And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass."
— Elisabeth Moss, thanking her mom during her acceptance speech, at the Emmys
"I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.' "
— Brooklyn Beckham, on attending college as a celeb, to The Cut
"When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it. Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it's a done deal — it sealed the deal."
— Lea Michele, on why her boyfriend Zandy Reich meeting her former Glee boss was a big moment, to E!
"I like to keep that mystique of him. I don't ever wanna be too close. I keep JAY-Z on a certain level."
— Jamie Foxx, on being "in awe" of the rapper, to PEOPLE
"She was laughing at me so hard, 'You don't know who the Kardashians are?' Like she was talking to me about Einstein."
— Javier Bardem, on his mother costar Jennifer Lawrence's Kardashian obsession, to MTV News
"I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."
— Emily Ratajkowski, calling out a magazine for editing her photo, on Instagram
"It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn't have it any other way."
— Eva Mendes, on raising her kids with Ryan Gosling in Cuban culture, to PEOPLE
"I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."
Colin Jost, opening up about rumored girlfriend Scarlett Johansson, to Entertainment Tonight
