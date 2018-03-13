Celeb Quotes of the Day: Blake Shelton, Amy Schumer & More

"I don’t know if that’s right or wrong or common or uncommon. But when I told her I was feeling that way, she said, ‘Oh I’m so happy you said that because I was feeling that way too, and I didn’t want to express it.' "

— Jimmy Kimmel, revealing he and wife Molly "didn't want to get too close" to son Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition, at first, to O, The Oprah Magazine