Celeb Quotes of the Day: Blake Shelton, Amy Schumer & More
Blake Shelton gets real about his fellow The Voice coach. Plus, Amy Schumer and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"She cries so much sometimes there’s a spray of spittle around her chair that you can actually see in the reflection on the floor."
— Blake Shelton, joking that artists on The Voice pick Kelly Clarkson so she'll "stop crying," to PEOPLE
"I’m not Amy Fischer! Do you remember who Amy Fischer is? The Long Island Lolita."
— Amy Schumer, revealing she won't be changing her name while referencing the high school student who shot her lover's wife, on Instagram Story
"I don’t know if that’s right or wrong or common or uncommon. But when I told her I was feeling that way, she said, ‘Oh I’m so happy you said that because I was feeling that way too, and I didn’t want to express it.' "
— Jimmy Kimmel, revealing he and wife Molly "didn't want to get too close" to son Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition, at first, to O, The Oprah Magazine
"I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson."
— Selma Blair, saying she was joking when she said Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting, on Twitter
"It's about not looking at what you missed out on. Create your own reality. If you’re staying in, commit to stay in. Don’t pick up your phone. Don’t spend your night living through other people’s JPEG portals and megabyte drain holes. They’re just liar squares."
— Alexa Chung, on how to get rid of FOMO, to ELLE
"I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of. You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"
— Khloé Kardashian, celebrating boyfriend Tristan Thompson's birthday, on Instagram
"He smashed me!"
— Juan Pablo Galavis, joking that Arie Luyendyk Jr. beat him in being the worst Bachelor, to Entertainment Tonight
"For a lot of religious people, what holds them back from having to face and really examine why they believe what they believe it because they believe [sexuality] is a choice. When people stop believing that, they're forced to kind of recon with the idea. How can you put someone down for something they didn't choose?"
— Stephen McGee, on why his parents still struggle to accept his homosexuality, to PEOPLE
"I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, 'We want to see what Joey's doing now.' Nobody wants to see Joey get his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that."
— Matt LeBlanc, on a potential Friends reboot, on Steve
"There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi … I had such a perfect experience."
— Kylie Jenner, getting candid about her pregnancy, on Twitter
"I was the person, if you had a baby at a party, I would go up to them and shake their hand and be like, ‘Hello.’ So I didn’t know [or] understand how to be around babies."
— Mindy Kaling, admitting she was "not a kid person" before welcoming daughter Katherine, on The Late Show
"He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let's get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him."
— Kaley Cuoco, on why fiancé Karl Cook is her perfect match, to PEOPLE
"I want to thank my haters too because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me!"
— Cardi B, thanking her haters while accepting her best new artist trophy, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
“There’s a real love for the sport, a love for the game, and a love for the competition … it’s really something I really relish."
— Tom Brady, on playing football at 40 years old, on Tom vs Time
"I have about 19 people ready to stop me from tweeting. Many of them paid."
— Lena Dunham, jokingly revealing how she tries to keep herself out of hot water on social media, during a panel at South by Southwest
"Now I've got people to act goofy with. You know what I mean? We jump on the bed together, and then the wifey comes and I’m like, 'Hey guys, get off the bed. Stop doing that.'"
— NE-YO, on life as a dad, to PEOPLE
"I was literally licking his eyeballs … I'm going to have to do something crazy to top it."
— Sam Smith, joking about his "horrendous" kiss with boyfriend Brandon Flynn, during an interview with BBC Radio 1
"Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going. You can do anything you set your mind to."
— Camila Cabello, addressing her fans, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
"We are f—— powerful, beautiful and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards."
— Lili Reinhart, calling out a magazine for photoshopping her and Riverdale costar Camila Mendes' bodies, on Instagram
"There has been a stigma over the years, especially if it’s not an obvious challenge that people know, and I think to be able to share and inspire and to give other people the encouragement, I think that life can be enriched and can be better and can be in some ways richer when you are loving and supporting and dealing with somebody who is dealing with challenges."
— Deborah Roberts, opening up about her and Al Roker's son Nicholas' developmental struggles, to PEOPLE
