Celeb Quotes of the Day: Blake Lively, Robert Pattinson & More
Blake Lively opens up about husband Ryan Reynolds. Plus, Robert Pattinson, John Mayer and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"If I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So it's, like, my defense mechanism."
— Blake Lively, on loving husband Ryan Reynolds "most of the time," to Glamour
"I mean, it's kind of like what teenage relationships are and that's what makes it sort of feel like that. But, everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, No, they should be happy and having fun, that's what people want, that's the teen romance thing."
— Robert Pattinson, on making his Twilight character really serious, on The Howard Stern Show
"You've got to listen to your body … I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real."
— Eric Dane, on battling depression, on Today
"Kris Jenner looking like a snack. I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad"
— Khloé Kardashian, posting a bikini-clad photo of her mom, on Instagram
"Here's to circles."
— Garth Brooks, revealing that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet was once his security guard, on Instagram
"I thought I was going to fall apart being pregnant and postpartum."
— Amanda Seyfried, on taking antidepressants while expecting, on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy
"You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."
— Kerry Washington, celebrating Scandal costar Katie Lowes at her baby shower, on Instagram
"A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend."
— Dave Phoenix Farrell, on late Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, on Twitter
"My teammates all joke, they call me 'grandma.'"
— Aly Raisman, on loving to catch up on sleep, to PEOPLE
"Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you're always going to be the BIG MAN."
— Sylvester Stallone, celebrating Arnold Schwarzenegger's 70th birthday, on Instagram
