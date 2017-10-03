Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Blake Lively, Julia Roberts & More

Blake Lively discusses onscreen nude scenes. Plus, Julia Roberts and more

By @gracegavilanes

"I'm very in love with my husband, but if there's a pair of boobs out, I'm a human being! You're like 'boobs!' It doesn't mean I'm lusting for them, [but] when there's naked boobies, you look at them."

— Blake Lively, on finding onscreen nudity distracting, to Vanity Fair

"My decision to become sober wasn't out of a need necessarily, it was more just that I did 'sober January' and I just decided to keep going."

— Rumer Willis, on her sobriety, to PEOPLE

"To tell you the truth, I don’t know what's going to happen. I mean, do I see Joe and me together in ten years? Do I see us growing old together? I don't know. Maybe. Maybe not. He'll always be a part of my life, because he's the father of my children; that I can say for sure. You just never know what's going to happen. Life is a roller coaster, and you have to ride the highs ad the lows all the same."

— Teresa Giudice, on her marriage with husband Joe, in her memoir Standing Strong

"I've always envisioned myself with a big family. To me, it's the most unselfish thing you could do, to be a parent. It's not about you at all. It's about what you can give to support this child."

— Queen Latifah, on becoming a mother one day, to PEOPLE

"Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another."

— Jason Aldean, speaking out about the Las Vegas shooting, on Instagram

"I'm not going to let people like that stop me from doing what I love, and stop people from coming out and having a good time because — something like this happens, you can't let them beat you, you can't let them win."

— Dylan Schneider, on the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest country music festival shooting, to PEOPLE

"It was meeting Danny … finding my person. When I think about what makes my life my life, and makes sense and just shine inside of me, it's him. Everything has come from that for me."

— Julia Roberts, opening up about husband Danny Moder, to Harper's Bazaar U.K.

"I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this … be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

— Kate Winslet, revealing she didn't have a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio while filming Titanic, to Lorraine Kelly

"He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful."

— Crystal Hefner, on late husband Hugh Hefner's legacy, to PEOPLE

"As far as what I did: It's over. I pleaded guilty. I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don't even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times than what was promised to me."

— Roman Polanski, speaking about his 1970s rape accusation, to The Hollywood Reporter

"I just felt so f—ing stupid."

— Kendall Jenner, responding to the backlash surrounding her controversial Pepsi ad, to Keeping Up with the Kardashians

"Look who's in the White House. It's an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that. It's not just the people who voted for him, it's the whole culture."

— Andrew Garfield, on the negative effect of idolizing celebrities, to The Sunday Times

"In our country we have a right to bear arms. But we also have a responsibility to bear arms safely."

— Julianne Moore, speaking out against gun violence, to PEOPLE

"Most of the things that I learn are from the women in my life."

— Jake Gyllenhaal, on the lessons he's learned through the years, to ELLE

"I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."

— Idris Elba, revealing he auditioned for Beauty and the Beast, to PEOPLE

"I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just so f—ing beautiful!!"

— Leslie Jones, on feeling "nervous" to snap a selfie with Queen Bey, on Twitter

"I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters."

— Kristin Davis, confirming there won't be a third Sex and the City film, on Instagram

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness … [and] help make a difference."

— Lady Gaga, on her fibromyalgia diagnosis, on Twitter

"It's so funny because my mom used to say this about me, that I could never keep my clothes on. [Scarlett] is constantly naked."

— Molly Sims, on how she and her daughter are similar, to PEOPLE

"I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her … She's my homie, straight-up homie."

— DeMario Jackson, on his friendship with Corinne Olympios after Bachelor scandal, to reporters at Amber Rose's third annual SlutWalk

