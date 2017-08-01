Celebrity
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Billie Lourd, James Franco & More
Billie Lourd on how she’s becoming her own person. Plus, James Franco, Alicia Keys and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
"I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie."
— Billie Lourd, on how she's becoming her own person in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, to Town & Country
"I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn't even socialize. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realized, 'Man, I'm so depressed. On the surface my life seems pretty good— I have a career and everything — but I feel isolated and lonely.' "
— James Franco, on launching his acting career at 17, to OUT magazine
"We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!"
— Alicia Keys, celebrating her 7th wedding anniversary with husband Swizz Beatz, on Instagram
"I don't want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me. I'm a mom now and that comes first, you know?"
— Peta Murgatroyd, on whether or not she'd return to Dancing with the Stars, to Entertainment Tonight
"With the events unfolding today, the story needed to see the light of day. My hope is that a dialogue comes out of this film that can begin to humanize a situation that often feels very abstract."
— Kathryn Bigelow, on why she chose to direct Detroit, based on the city's five-day long riots in 1967, to Variety
"Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I'd be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently."
— Jessica Biel, on working on her "intense" new TV series, to PEOPLE
"I'm ready to have my fiancé by my side. There are so many things I get to do and he's not with me, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, he would love this so much.' We're just ready to be normal and be with each other."
— Rachel Lindsay, on looking forward to going public with her relationship, to PEOPLE
"I never knew the human heart was capable of holding this much love."
— Justin Baldoni, posting a pic of wife Emily and daughter Maiya, on Instagram
"I've certainly said things online where I've thought, oh boy, I'm fortunate that there's some precedent for me acting like a jackass. If I were somebody like, Condoleeza Rice, it might be a bit different. But you have to set precedents at some point."
— Ryan Reynolds, on his social media antics, to Men's Health
"I guess it depends on your definition, but for us, that was fresh and exciting. It was something new."
— Scott Foley, jokingly recounting about his son pooping at the dinner table, to PEOPLE
"If I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So it's, like, my defense mechanism."
— Blake Lively, on loving husband Ryan Reynolds "most of the time," to Glamour
"I mean, it's kind of like what teenage relationships are and that's what makes it sort of feel like that. But, everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, No, they should be happy and having fun, that's what people want, that's the teen romance thing."
— Robert Pattinson, on making his Twilight character really serious, on The Howard Stern Show
"You've got to listen to your body … I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real."
— Eric Dane, on battling depression, on Today
"Kris Jenner looking like a snack. I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad"
— Khloé Kardashian, posting a bikini-clad photo of her mom, on Instagram
"Here's to circles."
— Garth Brooks, revealing that Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet was once his security guard, on Instagram
"I thought I was going to fall apart being pregnant and postpartum."
— Amanda Seyfried, on taking antidepressants while expecting, on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy
"You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I'm so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo."
— Kerry Washington, celebrating Scandal costar Katie Lowes at her baby shower, on Instagram
"A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend."
— Dave Phoenix Farrell, on late Linkin Park bandmate Chester Bennington, on Twitter
"My teammates all joke, they call me 'grandma.'"
— Aly Raisman, on loving to catch up on sleep, to PEOPLE
"Pre – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNOLD!!!! As long as you live and beyond, you're always going to be the BIG MAN."
— Sylvester Stallone, celebrating Arnold Schwarzenegger's 70th birthday, on Instagram
