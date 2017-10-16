Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ashton Kutcher, Kate Winslet

“We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff. But we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that."

— Ashton Kutcher, on why he and wife Mila Kunis don't share photos of their two children, Wyatt and Dmitri, on social media, to Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio