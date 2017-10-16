Celebrity
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ashton Kutcher, Kate Winslet
Ashton Kutcher talks about why he and Mila Kunis keep photos of their kids off of social media. Plus, Kate Winslet and more
“We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff. But we don’t share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we’re in the public light, but my kids have not so I think they have the right to choose that."
— Ashton Kutcher, on why he and wife Mila Kunis don't share photos of their two children, Wyatt and Dmitri, on social media, to Ariana Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio
"I remember being told. ‘Make sure you thank Harvey if you win.’ And I remember turning around and saying, ‘No I won’t. No I won’t.’ And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren’t well-behaved, why would I thank him?"
— Kate Winslet, on why she didn't thank Harvey Weinstein, whose company produced her film The Reader, which she won an Oscar for in 2009, to the Los Angeles Times
"Doing comedy for so many years, I just want to do something different. When I look at other American movies like Taken, it’s like ‘Wow, those kinds of movies are suitable for me,’ as well as some others like La La Land. I can dance, I can sing. If Pierce could do it, I think I could do Mamma Mia! too. I want to prove I’m a real actor. I’m not [just] an action star. If a director hires me to do a slow-motion [movie], singing a song, I’d like it!"
— Jackie Chan, on his desire to act in a wider variety of films, to PEOPLE Chica
"Happy Birthday to the best hubby and daddy @feldmike we love you even more than chocolate cake"
— Savannah Guthrie, wishing husband Mike Feldman a happy birthday with a sweet family snap, on Instagram
"The kids are the most important thing. If mom and dad can’t get along it affects the kids, so mom and dad better get along."
— Tarek El Moussa, on co-parenting with ex-wife Christina El Moussa, to PEOPLE
"I always say, you don’t want to be a bore at dinner. You have to know geography, you need to know history, you need to know ancient history, it’s interesting. And then of course, if he wants to be — and if he were talented enough and lucky enough to be a movie star, how nice that would be. But to me that’s the icing on the cake after you [become] a fully-rounded person.”
— Elizabeth Hurley, on why she wants son Damian to prioritize academics and show business, to PEOPLE Now
"Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try. I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘Hey, maybe you should try this?’ Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense."
— Scott Disick, on the parenting advice he'd give Khloe Kardashian, to E! News
"But [my daughter] loves Wonder Woman. She’s 3. I probably shouldn’t show it to her. I know I’m being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head. It’s nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl. Once she saw the little girl in Woman Woman defend herself and all that she loved, she started acting it out, and I couldn’t have been more proud."
— Kelly Clarkson, on her daughter River's love of Wonder Woman, at Variety‘s Power of Women event
“This thing cost me over $40 million and it cost me my reputation and it may have cost me the hall of fame and a number of other things. And I remember sitting there at night — at 4, 5 o’clock in the morning — I probably did this a hundred nights, and I would look up with tears and say, ‘How the f did I get myself in this position. I’m the only jackass that has pocket aces and figures out a way to lose the hand.”
— Alex Rodriguez, on dealing with the fall-out of his performance-enhancing drugs scandal, on the Undeniable Show with Joe Buck
“Congrats to my bad ass wife @pink !!!!! She can do it all. Bad ass biker woman, amazing mother, best friend, and platinum selling artists! Congrats on the amazing album release today, and I can’t wait to see you kick ass on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Love you baby.”
— Carey Hart, praising his wife Pink, on Instagram