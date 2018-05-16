Celeb Quotes of the Day: Anthony Bourdain, Gigi Hadid & More

CNN
Neilson Barnard/Getty
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Katy Jones
Jen Lowery/Splash News
Robin Marchant/Getty
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Michael Loccisano/Getty I
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Todd Williamson/Getty
Leon Bennett/WireImage
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
David Becker/Getty Images
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Justine Marjan/Instagram
David M. Benett/Getty
Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Vivien Killilea/Getty
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Christina Ceranna of Eclat Creative
JB Lacroix/WireImage
John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1 of 30
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement