Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Anna Faris, Matt Damon & More
Anna Faris says she doesn’t believe in closure. Plus, Matt Damon and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on

"I think that it's important to accept the idea that your heartbreak is an important thing that helps you be more human."
— Anna Faris, on not believing in closure, on her Unqualified book tour
"When she saw my [butt] cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I'm like, 'Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that's – that was just from work honey."
— Matt Damon, on wife Luciana's reaction to his sex scene injury, to Entertainment Tonight
"I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I've made some poor choices in my past."
— Mark Wahlberg, on the movie missteps he's made in his career, to Chicago Inc
"I'd encourage myself to love myself and fight for myself, as hard as I fought for other people."
— Blake Lively, on the advice she'd give her younger self, to PEOPLE
"There are some days that it feels like 10 years and some days where it feels like yesterday."
— Melissa Rivers, on the death of her mom Joan Rivers, on Today
"I've been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life."
— John Stamos, on fiancée Caitlin McHugh, to PEOPLE
"F— no, I'm not running for Senate!"
— Kid Rock, debunking rumors that he's running a political campaign, on The Howard Stern Show
"I felt guilty. I felt sad and I remember telling [husband Andrew East], 'I'm sorry I lost your baby.' I felt like it was something that I did."
— Shawn Johnson, recounting the moment she suffered a miscarriage, on her YouTube vlog
"We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."
— Mandy Moore, on how she and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith got to know each other, to PEOPLE
"I thought a lot about if [husband Tim Rosenman was] attracted to me, and that was hard because I never was insecure about that before."
— Whitney Port, on her post-pregnancy body, on her YouTube vlog
"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."
— Kelly Clarkson, on one of the darkest periods in her career, to Attitude
"I'm glad I'm not doing it now. I'd probably be dead. Everybody's so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all."
— Grace Jones, on the current state of the modeling industry, to The Guardian
"She gives me advice for life more than modeling, like 'Be on time,' which is really important in the industry we're both in. And to be kind to everyone. Everyone that I've worked with says she's the most professional person that they work with, so I could only hope that they say the something about me."
— Kaia Gerber, on mom Cindy Crawford's best tips, to E! News
"[It's] just a deep responsibility to let her have a role model of a dad that empowers her to believe that anything is possible. And that she can do anything that anybody else can do regardless of whether or not she's a woman."
— Justin Baldoni, on imparting feminist values on daughter Maiya, to PEOPLE
"We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter has had a sip of wine since she was born."
— Mila Kunis, on daughter Wyatt, on Extra
"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever."
— Fergie, on her split from husband Josh Duhamel, on The Wendy Williams Show
"We've already cleared the space for the Mirrorball. Even though I didn’t bring it home, there’s still hope for the Lachey household."
— Nick Lachey, hoping wife Vanessa wins Dancing with the Stars after he was eliminated, to PEOPLE
"My daughter isn't happy with us — I mean, she's happy that we're divorcing. It's better for her. She's actually really happy."
— Kelly Dodd, opening up about daughter Jolie's reaction to her split from husband Michael, to PEOPLE
"Some of the things I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks have been revolutionary. I haven’t ever seen these kinds of ramifications for this egregious behavior."
— Julianne Moore, praising the swift action taken since allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein came to light, to The Guardian
"Me being away from my children too long is non-negotiable … It's not an option, and anytime I work, I make that clear up front."
— Monica, on making her kids priority, to PEOPLE
"I'm already trying to teach my children dirty tricks."
— George Clooney, on pulling on-set pranks, to PEOPLE
"Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods in my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."
— Camila Mendes, revealing she had an eating disorder, on Instagram
"We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."
— Pink, on how she and Christina Aguilera ended their feud, on Watch What Happens Live
"I've learned when to give in, and I think he's learned to give in."
— Cindy Crawford, on how she and husband Rande Gerber compromise on interior design, to PEOPLE
"We've never been friends."
— Kim Cattrall, on her Sex and the City costars, on ITV's Piers Morgan's Life Stories
"And no one deserve[s] a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congratulations to you both. Sending so much love."
— Lori Loughlin, congratulating Fuller House costar John Stamos on his engagement, on Twitter
"I feel just as much woman as I am man."
— Sam Smith, opening up about his gender fluidity, to The Sunday Times
"It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."
— James Packer, on his former relationship with ex-fiancée Mariah Carey, to The Australian
"I married somebody that I absolutely love and adore, and who also loves and adores me, so that’s definitely something worth celebrating."
— Joe Manganiello, on his and wife Sofia Vergara's second wedding anniversary, to PEOPLE
"I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence."
— Lupita Nyong'o, revealing she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, in a New York Times essay
