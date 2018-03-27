Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Anna Faris, Christina Aguilera & More
Anna Faris on whether or not she’d get married again. Plus, Christina Aguilera and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I need to figure out what the purpose is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?"
— Anna Faris, on having mixed feelings when it comes to marriage, on Armchair Expert
"I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won’t be easily swayed by outside opinion."
— Christina Aguilera, on her wish for her kids, to Paper Magazine
"It's the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together."
— Candace Cameron Bure, on the secret to her 22-year marriage, to PEOPLE
"When I didn't get the diaper on fast enough and [my son Sonny] peed in my face."
— Whitney Port, on her last "parenting fail", to PEOPLE
"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here’s to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT."
— Reese Witherspoon, honoring her husband Jim Toth on their 7-year anniversary, on Instagram
"People know what I look like, I take photos on my own and I don’t edit them so people know. Stop trying to lie to people, you know?"
— Camila Mendes, saying she's "very insulted" about being Photoshopped, at PaleyFest
"Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right."
— Cole Sprouse, playing coy when a fan asked if he is dating Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart, at PaleyFest
"We like the mad sex, the attitude sex, the passionate sex — this is what it’s for."
— Teyana Taylor, on her love life with Iman Shumpert, to PEOPLE Now
"She came out of the womb acting and it bothered me. I couldn’t stand it. Please stop saying, ‘Look at me.’ And now I can honestly say she’s one of my best friends. Kate and I get along very well."
— Oliver Hudson, on sister Kate Hudson, on Larry King Now
"There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face."
— Tiffany Haddish, sharing a tidbit from Queen Bey's party, to GQ
"I'm not surprised that people saw [the story] and went, ‘Oh, that’s a bit odd.’"
— Claire Foy, responding to The Crown pay gap controversy, to Entertainment Weekly
"I [love] that all of my 5 kiddos that range in age from 1 to 11 genuinely love each other’s company and play so well together."
— Tori Spelling, gushing about her kids, on Instagram
"Dude stole my look!!"
— Gal Gadot, poking fun at Ryan Reynolds for copying her Wonder Woman pose, on Twitter
"I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding."
— Pink, postponing a concert as she recovers from the flu, on Twitter
"I hope North remembers this forever."
— Kim Kardashian West, on attending March for Our Lives with husband Kanye and their daughter, on Twitter
"He just was in a bad place. Maybe he’s in a better place, but then he was in a very … it was rough."
— Bill Hader, revealing Justin Bieber was the "worst-behaved" host of Saturday Night Live, on Watch What Happens Live
"It’s a very personal thing. You don’t want to push your advice on someone, but I kept saying, ‘I wonder if she should have a second opinion?’ I know you love your doctor and they sound great, but for just comparison."
— Padma Lakshmi, revealing she recommended the doctor who performed Lena Dunham's hysterectomy, to PEOPLE Now
"I guess it's kind of flattering that people care."
— Scott Disick, on people's fascination with his and Sofia Richie's relationship, to PEOPLE
"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship."
— Taylor Swift, pledging her support for gun reform, on Instagram
"I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy."
— Ariel Winter, revealing she's taking a break from college, to Entertainment Tonight