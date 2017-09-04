Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman & More
Angelina Jolie opens up about her split from ex Brad Pitt. Plus, Natalie Portman and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
"I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."
— Angelina Jolie, on her split from ex Brad Pitt, to the Sunday Telegraph
"We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn't have any great inspiration. It wasn't Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald."
— George Clooney, on his and wife Amal's kids' names, to Entertainment Tonight
"Walking across a massive glacier feels like being on the moon … I will never forget this adventure."
— Sophia Bush, on her trip to Alaska, on Instagram
"I've spent a lot of time getting hair and makeup done in my life. I could have written five books in that time — not that I would have. But it does feel like a lot of that time could be spent doing other positive things."
— Natalie Portman, on the amount of time it takes to get camera-ready, to The Cut
"I think the person who feels empathy, the person who feels love and at the same time does those bad things, is even scarier and even more dangerous."
— Javier Bardem, on playing Pablo Escobar in Loving Pablo, to E! News
"There's no need [to break the Internet]. I have a lot of other years to do that."
— Yara Shahidi, on her evolving style, to PEOPLE
"When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more. It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they're here."
— Kylie Jenner, on how the death of her BFF Jordyn Woods' dad brought her closer to dad Caitlyn Jenner, on Life of Kylie
"So excited for you & @alexisohanian! Can't wait to see you, hold your little girl and squeeze her tiny fingers + toes."
— Billie Jean King, celebrating the birth of Serena Williams' baby, on Twitter
"I can't wait to share the new music I'm working on, I promise it'll be here before you know it!!"
— Avril Lavigne, announcing upcoming music, on Twitter
"Thinking about how to get taller. Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday."
— Tom Holland, wishing his Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya a happy birthday, on Instagram
