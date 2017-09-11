Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence & More

Angelina Jolie reveals how she perfected her Maleficent voice. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence and more

"The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them … One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it."

— Angelina Jolie, on how she perfected Maleficent's villainous voice, at the Toronto Film Festival

"Right now with my kids, because I have no breasts, I don't exist. I pick them up, I give them a bottle and I hand them back to my wife and they're happier."

— George Clooney, opening up about fatherhood, to PEOPLE

"We send women the message that it's all supposed to be perfect, but it's not. Believe me, it's still hard, and my kids are adults!"

— Kyra Sedgwick, on parenting, to Good Housekeeping

"When I read [the script] I threw it across the room and told him he had severe psychological problems. But it's a masterpiece."

— Jennifer Lawrence, on working with boyfriend and director Darren Aronofsky on mother!, at a Toronto Film Festival press conference

"I think trying to wear nine inch heels and tights trussed up like a Thanksgiving turkey, those days are gone [for me]."

— Octavia Spencer, on how comfort and confidence makes her feel sexy, to PEOPLE

"It's fun for me because I like to eat and she's in a great mode for that right now."

— Ike Barinholtz, on hiding costar Mindy Kaling's baby bump while filming The Mindy Project, at PaleyFest 

"He prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me."

— Jenna Dewan Tatum, admitting that husband Channing Tatum likes his her sans makeup, to PEOPLE

"I want to make mistakes. I want to make bad decisions and learn from them. That's the only way I'm going to grow."

— Kylie Jenner, on why she doesn't mind messing up, on Life of Kylie

"I'm not 100% sure if I broke it, or what, but it definitely was broken at a certain point, and I definitely have guilty feelings and memories about it, so I think I did break it, a little bit."

— Jason Ritter, on accidentally breaking his late dad John Ritter's Emmy, to PEOPLE

"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

— Mara Lane, revealing she and husband Jonathan Rhys Meyers suffered a miscarriage, on Instagram

