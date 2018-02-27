Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Amy Schumer, Cardi B & More

Amy Schumer describes married life. Plus, Cardi B and more

By @gracegavilanes

"It feels f—— good."

— Amy Schumer, on married life with husband Chris Fischer, on You Up with Nikki Glaser

"I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don’t got to explain why."

— Cardi B, on why she's standing by Offset after infidelity rumors, to Cosmopolitan

"I never want these deeply precious moments to end."

— Jenna Jameson, posting a breastfeeding selfie with daughter Batel Lu, on Instagram

"What, do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy? I feel sexy."

— Heidi Klum, shutting down critics who say she's too old to model, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"[Food Network] said to me, 'Why didn’t you tell us?', and I was like 'I didn't tell anyone. That’s the whole point, that it’s a surprise!'"

— Bobby Flay, on why he quit Iron Chef during filming, at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

"Am I supposed to at least look at that question?"

— Oprah Winfrey, on feeling compelled to consider running for president in 2020, to PEOPLE 

"Don't worry about making mistakes and have fun."

— Kiera Knightley, on the beauty advice she'd give her younger self, to ELLE

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen — if it does — I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me."

— Chrissy Teigen, admitting she's worried about experiencing post-partum depression again, at the Create & Cultivate conference

"Whoever is competing at the Olympics is really a superhero … I was like Bambi on the ice, I fell over a lot."

— Alicia Vikander, revealing she tried her hand at curling, to USA Today

"I think the most important thing for me when I got this part was to do it right."

— Joshua Rush, opening up about playing Disney's first openly gay character, to PEOPLE

"I had to start saying, ‘Well, I know if I work hard, I can show my worth,’ and I have been doing nothing but that."

— Gina Rodriguez, on building confidence in her career, to Self.com

"When I just look like s— and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a–."

— Kim Kardashian West, on her least favorite thing about being famous, at Create & Cultivate's Los Angeles conference

"I want to find love again, love being in love. I want to get married again. I love being married. I’m not against marriage and I’m not against love."

— Gina Neely, sharing she still believes in love after divorce, to PEOPLE

"This friendship and this bond that we share is, to us, the No. 1 priority."

— Tessa Virtue, on her relationship with her ice dancing partner Scott Moir, to PEOPLE

"Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of."

— Luann de Lesseps, on her December arrest, to the New York Times

"When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, 'Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment.' "

— Jennifer Lawrence, recalling the time she interviewed Kim Kardashian West on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during a speaking conversation at The Wing

“It was scary to talk about. I am a strong woman, and still I’m scared."

— Salma Hayek, on opening up about her Harvey Weinstein story, to The Wrap

"I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage or the things that are happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that’s disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that."

— Tamar Braxton, responding to rumors that her and estranged husband Vince Herbert's split is just a plot line for their reality series, on The View

"You mess with my man, you are as good as dead to me."

— Lala Kent, on the status of her friendship with James Kennedy, to PEOPLE

"My friends told me to watch the season with Juan Pablo [Galavis]. That was pretty much all I needed to see. I got it!"

— Constance Zimmer, on binge-watching The Bachelor after getting cast on UnREAL, to PEOPLE

