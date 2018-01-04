Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: America Ferrera, Tiffany Haddish & More

America Ferrera opens up about her pregnancy. Plus, Tiffany Haddish and more

"Yes, they're magic, they would fit me all times."

— America Ferrera, on whether or not the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants pants would fit her throughout pregnancy, on The Late Show

"There are so many people like me that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I kicked the f—ing door open."

— Tiffany Haddish, on her critics, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

"I've wanted to have a baby for so long it's just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

— Khloé Kardashian, on expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Christmas is not over."

— Chrissy Teigen, captioning a too-cute family pic, on Instagram

"What else can I say? We love each other."

— Sarah Paulson, on girlfriend Holland Taylor, to Town & Country

"I really had to think. Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work."

— Meryl Streep, on the reason she didn't immediately respond to the sexual assault accusations against Harvey Weinstein, to the New York Times

"We've been working on the set-up for this joke for 32 years."

— Dermot Mulroney, on working alongside Dylan McDermott, who people have confused him with for decades, to PEOPLE

"My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."

— Kim Kardashian West, revealing her son Saint was hospitalized with pneumonia, on Instagram

"It's not easy to eat like you're 'supposed to' and hit the gym all the time, but I'm just trying to maintain it the best I can."

— Mama June Shannon, on maintaining her 300-lb. weight loss, to PEOPLE

"I have a new best friend who makes me laugh every single day. He lights up my life. He is also sober and his commitment to healthy living astonishes me. He teaches me. I am growing."

— Catt Sadler, revealing she's in a relationship with boyfriend Nick LaKind, on her website The Cattwalk

"This girl knows exactly what she's doing, She knows what to do! And I will never, ever, ever in my whole life tell someone professional — super talented like she is — how to do things."

— Céline Dion, on the advice she has for Lady Gaga about her Las Vegas residency, on CNN's New Year's Eve Live

"This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row."

— John Krasinski, on working alongside wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, to Vanity Fair

"I'm very open sexually."

— Lili Reinhart, revealing that she loves talking about sex, to Cosmopolitan

"… Special thanks to Armie's wife, Elizabeth Chambers … for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that."

— Timothée Chalamet, thanking the wife of his Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer, at the Palm Springs  International Film Festival

"When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day."

— Sam Smith, on feeling insecure with his body, to magazine

"I had to leave a lot of myself behind, a lot of Mary J. Blige behind. A lot of wigs, a lot of lashes, a lot of makeup, a lot of nails, you know the whole thing."

— Mary J. Blige, on going makeup-free for her role in Mudbound, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival

"My kids are definitely my greatest achievement."

— Rob Lowe, on his sons, Matthew and John, to PEOPLE

"You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant."

— Chip Gaines, revealing the night that led to his and wife Joanna's baby no. 5, on Twitter

"Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?"

— Ryan Reynolds, on the Kardashian baby boom, on Twitter

"He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours."

— Seth Meyers, on talking about Donald Trump on his talk show, to PEOPLE

"My brain is always going, but at the end of the day because it is all stuff that I am passionate about, it's easier to not feel exhausted as I squeeze it all in."

— Meghan Markle, on reminding herself to slow down, in the new book The Game Changers

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

— Carrie Underwood, revealing she needed 40 stitches in her face after a November fall, in a note obtained by PEOPLE

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

— Paris Hilton, on getting engaged to actor Chris Zylka, to PEOPLE

"That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together. We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer."

— Savannah Guthrie, on how she and new Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb got through delivering news of Matt Lauer's departure, to PEOPLE

"What I was doing on New Years Eve 2011. The work is hard but it is worth it. Don't give up."

— Lin-Manuel Miranda, recalling writing Hamilton in 2011, on Twitter

"It took my breath away. When I started crying, I was like, 'This is clearly the dress.'"

— Maria Menounos, on finding her wedding dress, to PEOPLE

"People expected it to be Peter, so there was a negative reaction, but you're always going to have that. Not everybody is going to be a fan. What was important was that the women were on board."

— Arie Luyendyk Jr., on the backlash he faced after being named The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

"Despite the bad I'll always hold on to the happy memories and strive for love, positivity and forgiveness … the unknown & change is always a scary feeling! But by walking in faith I have learned to trust god even when I don't understand his plan…."

— Audrina Patridge, reflecting on her 2017 amid divorce from Corey Bohan, on Instagram

"I just like bagels ok!!!"

— Kendall Jenner, debunking pregnancy rumors, on Twitter

"I am always the bad person and I never understood that."

— Tonya Harding, on the 1994 attack against skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, in an interview with ABC

