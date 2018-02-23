Celeb Quotes

Celeb Quotes of the Day: Allison Janney, Lamar Odom & More

Allison Janney recounts her “awkward” encounter with Kate Middleton. Plus, Lamar Odom and more

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 50

Mike Marsland/WireImage

"I told her she should take her shoes off ’cause she’s pregnant. It was an awkward moment. As I did, I called her ‘honey’ and that might not have been royal etiquette."

— Allison Janney, on her "awkward" encounter with Kate Middleton at the BAFTA Awards, on The Late Late Show

2 of 50

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby."

— Lamar Odom, on being "happy" for ex Khloé Kardashian, who is expecting her first child, to Access Hollywood Live

3 of 50

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"It's hard to see someone you care about get beat up like that."

— Josh Duhamel, on the backlash surrounding ex Fergie's sultry performance of the national anthem, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

4 of 50

Emmy Weekend Is Here! See Photos from the Annual EW Pre-Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional. And I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them. And I’m going to stop there ’cause I got nothing good to say."

— Jason Lewis, supporting Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker after Kim Cattrall's angry comments, on KTLA 5

5 of 50

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"Whenever I go red, I feel like, F— yeah."

— Sophie Turner, on feeling empowered after years of dying her hair for Game of Thrones, to PEOPLE

6 of 50

Sofia Richie/Instagram

"He name's [Hershela]. My boyfriend named her … I kind of just ran with it. It made me laugh. I liked Hershey and he liked Hershela, so it was like a middle ground."

— Sofia Richie, opening up about the dog boyfriend Scott Disick got her, to PEOPLE

7 of 50

NBC

"To be able to race for him in these Olympics was very special for me. And I tried everything I could to win for him."

— Lindsey Vonn, speaking about her late grandfather, to the Associated Press

8 of 50

 

"It's hard to get my head around the fact that it’s been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever…"

— Jennifer Lopez, celebrating twins Emme and Max's 10th birthday, on Instagram

9 of 50

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

"When I saw him for the first time at the parade, I was like, ‘That means trouble. He’s hot. I’m probably going to cry, and it’s not going to work out.'"

— Ashley Iaconetti, on her first impression of boyfriend and Bachelor Winter Games costar Kevin Wendt, to PEOPLE

10 of 50

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

"You don't think it's going to happen to you."

— Stephen Fry, revealing he has "aggressive" prostrate cancer, in a video

11 of 50

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

"Still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby."

— Kylie Jenner, responding to a fan who asked how daughter Stormi was doing, on Twitter

12 of 50

Celebrities wear white roses to support Time's Up at Brit Awards
David M. Benett/Getty Images

"I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way."

— Ed Sheeran, addressing his ring, which fiancée Cherry Seaborn made for him, on Lorraine

13 of 50

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent. Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong."

— Ryan Coogler, on the success of his film, Black Panther, in a moving letter

14 of 50

Michael Tullberg/Getty

"Right here, right now, it just doesn't feel right. My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I'm not full enough right now to recover from that."

— Ben Higgins, revealing he hasn't recovered from his split from ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell, on the Bachelor Winter Games

15 of 50

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger."

— Jane Seymour, posing for Playboy at 67, to the publication

16 of 50

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"These issues Hank [and] I are having in our home which we are [trying] to hard to over come, everyone knows about, including producers and network, friends and family."

— Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, revealing she and husband Hank are going through a rough patch, on Instagram

17 of 50

Jean Claude Dhien/Getty

"I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that’s destructive. By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China [in 2008] I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs."

— Brendan Fraser, saying he destroyed his body doing movie stunts, to GQ

18 of 50

Michael Tran/Getty Images

"I knew it was important but I guess I just never realized exactly how important it is."

— Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, on how being severely dehydrated led to her "terrifying" pregnancy scare, on Instagram

19 of 50

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

"We’ve never been better. Thanks."

— Mike Fisher, addressing speculation he and wife Carrie Underwood are on the brink of a breakup, on Instagram

20 of 50

Getty; Priscilla DiStasio

“I was shocked by how good it looks! This rocks! I look really hot. It’s like a new me."

— Ramona Singer, debuting her shorter 'do, to PEOPLE

21 of 50

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Steve Granitz/WireImage

"I see that there's something there, but I also find her much more magical than I see myself. She's really wonderful."

— Natalie Portman, on Millie Bobby Brown being her look-alike, to MTV News

22 of 50

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

"I started to hallucinate on like day 2 which was fantastic. It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy."

— Ashton Kutcher, revealing he fasted for a week in the woods following his divorce from ex Demi Moore, on Armchair Expert

23 of 50

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"It's not like she was intentionally trying to ruin the song, and in Fergie's defense, we don’t know what Francis Scott Key was thinking when he wrote the 'Star-Spangled Banner.' Maybe he wanted it to be sexy."

— Jimmy Kimmel, addressing Fergie's jazzy take on the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, on Jimmy Kimmel Live

24 of 50

Sam Santos/Getty

"I loved it from the minute I read it."

— Danai Gurira, on her wig-throwing scene in Black Panther, to PEOPLE

25 of 50

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/ Getty Images

"It's amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life."

— Aaron Carter, on how he overcame his demons in treatment, to PEOPLE

26 of 50

Serena Williams/Instagram

"Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth."

— Serena Williams, opening up about her health complications after welcoming daughter Alexis and how they relate to the problems women have worldwide, in an opinion piece on CNN.com

27 of 50

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Neilson Barnard/Getty

"I didn’t know who he was but I saw him and I noticed that he was gorgeous … How could I not have known it was him?"

— Diane Keaton, on being starstruck after seeing Chris Martin at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday bash, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

28 of 50

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"… Right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought, ‘I want to be with this person forever and ever.' "

— Oscar Isaac, on the 'tons of reasons' he and his wife married before welcoming their child, GQ Style

29 of 50

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"God—– right it's Black History Month. That's what I'm saying, no white girls 'til March 1."

— Jamie Foxx, addressing the success of Black Panther, to TMZ

30 of 50

 

"If people thought I was confident, it was really just the way I masked my insecurity, because I didn't want people to really get to know the real me."

— Joanna Gaines, revealing that her insecurities stem from being bullied in school, to Darling magazine

31 of 50

Kevin Winter/Getty

"I had a moment of insecurity. I surprised myself. I was like, 'What does that mean?' "

— Camila Cabello, opening up about Blue Ivy Carter shushing parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z during her Grammys speech, on BBC Radio 1 

32 of 50

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I try and maintain it, but sometimes it’s out of your control. But I think I’m very blessed to be in the situation I’m in, and every year that I do fashion months it gets a little bit easier. It’s really exciting. I still look forward to it every year."

— Kendall Jenner, on her battle with anxiety, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

33 of 50

James Gourley/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

"I'd like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth."

— Jennifer Lawrence, on wanting to get to the bottom of the stars' rumored riff, during a TimesTalks Q&A

34 of 50

Lester Cohen/Getty

"For anyone out there who has bad skin — and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for for a few days and it will get better — I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. Promise."

— Lorde, on dealing with acne, on her Instagram Story

35 of 50

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

"At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns."

— Camila Mendes, reflecting on her past eating disorders, on Instagram

36 of 50

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

"… It's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they’ve got the numbers to say, no, you’ll be safe to say whatever has happened to you."

— Robert Pattinson, on the #MeToo movement, during the Berlin Film Festival

37 of 50

Terry McGinnis/WireImage

"Happy birthday baby. God I miss you."

— Courtney Love, honoring late husband Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 51st birthday, on Instagram

38 of 50

Mike Pont/WireImage

“We get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely."

— Presley Gerber, on how the modeling industry is more bearable because of his and sister Kaia's bond, to PEOPLE

39 of 50

Neilson Barnard/Getty

"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

— Fergie, apologizing for her controversial national anthem performance, in a statement to PEOPLE

40 of 50

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I don’t even think he’ll have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name."

— Chrissy Teigen, revealing she and husband John Legend don't have a name for their son, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

41 of 50

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"Is it going to be for life? I don't know. But for right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise."

— Lionel Richie, on his daughter's relationship with boyfriend Scott Disick, to The Daily Telegraph

42 of 50

 

"Just saw it with Stedman. It's Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. [Wakanda] ForEveeeerrrr!"

— Oprah Winfrey, sharing her Black Panther review, on Twitter

43 of 50

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure. You can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless."

— Khloé Kardashian, on having sex while pregnant, on her website

44 of 50

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

"When you physically see how a man is with a child, and if the man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about yourself every single day."

— Jeannie Mai, on a 'big main factor' that led to her divorce, on The Real

45 of 50

Emmy Weekend Is Here! See Photos from the Annual EW Pre-Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"It's starting to become very real. I don't think it becomes real until this point … now we're fighting over names."

— Robert Herjavec, opening up about his and wife Kym Johnson's twins on the way, to PEOPLE

46 of 50

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed. So she's up and at it immediately and I had a hard time."

— Francia Raisa, on the recovery time after donating her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez, on Harry

47 of 50

Mike Pont/WireImage

"One or the other says, 'Say something nice.' And the other one has to say something nice … and the other [person] has to go right after."

— Ashley Graham, on how she and husband Justin Ervin make up after a fight, to PEOPLE 

48 of 50

 

“We thought we loved each other when we were engaged, and then marriage is a whole new level. It’s just fun to see the love continually grow everyday."

— Brooks Laich, on newlywed life with wife Julianne Hough, to PEOPLE

49 of 50

Craig Barritt/Getty

"I just don't want him to be a model. Actually, no — baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day — because they rebel, right?"

— Tyra Banks, revealing she doesn't want her son to be a model, to PEOPLE

50 of 50

 

"… When we started skating together, we were just friends at first. We had a really good relationship and just as we got older, we sort of fell in love on the ice and realized that we should be together."

— Evan Bates, on his and skating partner Madison Chock's relationship off the ice, to PEOPLE

See Also

More

More