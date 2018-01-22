Celeb Quotes
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Alexander Skarsgard, Justin Timberlake & More
Alexander Skarsgard takes the stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. Plus, Ricky Martin and more
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"
— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
2 of 10
"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."
— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1
3 of 10
"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE
4 of 10
"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."
— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show
5 of 10
"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."
— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter
6 of 10
"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."
— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine
7 of 10
"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."
— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter
8 of 10
"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."
— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
9 of 10
"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."
— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram
10 of 10
"We all die."
— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
See Also
More
More
New Year, New Love! The Hottest Celeb Couples of 2018 — So Far
All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far