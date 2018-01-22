Celeb Quotes of the Day: Alexander Skarsgard, Justin Timberlake & More

Celeb Quotes

"The question has been asked: Who is the best male actor of all time? Is it the great Robert De Niro? Or is it the tall guy from True Blood?"

— Alexander Skarsgard, accepting his award for best actor in a drama series, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

"I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for."

— Justin Timberlake, recalling becoming a parent for the first time, on Beats 1

"He's just like, my no. 1 fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."

— Taraji P. Henson, on boyfriend Kelvin Hayden, to PEOPLE

"I felt I needed years on television to do it, but apparently there's no preparation."

— John Stamos, opening up about his journey to fatherhood, on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show

"Let's set the record straight. Gerard Butler hit on me at a party, asked for my phone number called me up the next day and asked me out so if he wants to cringe now he can f— off."

— Brandi Glanville, on the actor cringing while discussing their fling on Watch What Happens Live, on Twitter

"Like, someone asked me the other day why am I an actor, and the answer was because Manic Panic had its way with my brain, probably."

— Jake Gyllenhaal, recalling the moment his sister dyed his hair as a kid, to W Magazine

"I wanted to be compensated in a way that matches my contribution to a show that I love for many reasons, including the opportunity it allows me to reshape what it is to be a fully realized black woman on TV."

— Tracee Ellis Ross, on the reported pay gap with black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, on Twitter

"To be the first, 75 years in, blew my mind."

— Sterling K. Brown, on becoming the first African-American star to win a Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

"I've found someone worth it. At no fault to others in my past or present, I’ve just been able to open my eyes about it because of my girlfriend, Sophia."

— Tyler Posey, on how his girlfriend helped him "open my eyes" about his difficulties with relationships, on Instagram

"We all die."

— Noah Schnapp, joking about Stranger Things spoilers, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

