Celeb Quotes of the Day: Adam Levine, Ricky Martin & More

"My wife is in labor and it's the lamest thing to be … having a baby and you're like 'I got to take a s—.'"
— Adam Levine, on wanting to use the bathroom as wife Behati Prinsloo was giving birth, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"We didn't date, we lived together for four years – we were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!"
— Helen Mirren, on former flame Liam Neeson, to The Graham Norton Show
"I so want Black women to love it and Black girls to love it. I want everybody to love it, but this is a love letter to us."
— Ava DuVernay, on her film, A Wrinkle in Time, to Essence
"I had my kids, and I said 'I have to come out. I'm not going to lie to these beautiful kids.'"
— Ricky Martin, on deciding to come out as gay after welcoming his twin boys, on The Daily Show
"Even if it's just a platonic relationship, we can have a nice companionship together. We're very compatible as companions."
— Saoirse Ronan, picking Timothée Chalamet over Harry Styles while playing "Who'd You Rather?", on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time."
— Rachel Brosnahan, revealing she regrets working with Woody Allen on 2016's Crisis in Six Scenes, to The Hollywood Reporter
"My experiences are so different now. I have some FOMO. But I would never trade it for anything."
— Camila Cabello, on growing up in the spotlight, to PEOPLE
"Get your sleep."
— Jillian Michaels, on the best piece of advice she's given to herself, to PEOPLE
"Kim and I, at one point, we were friends. We did hang out all the time. My daughter was friends with her kids and, you know, they hung out together and I never felt any racism going on."
— Kandi Burruss, on whether or not she thinks Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann is racist, to PEOPLE
"His posture is mine — it's a horrible posture. Sorry, my son, you have to be hunched over the rest of your life."
— Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on what son Gus inherited from him, to PEOPLE
"…It's just something that you have to look back on and go like, 'Okay, well you know, you can’t change what's happened but you can move forward and learn from it.'"
— Justin Timberlake, on moving past the drama following Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl, on Beats 1
"I couldn't believe how fast the studio and the network felt like they had to get a penis in there."
— Ellen Pompeo, on how execs wanted to replace Patrick Dempsey before officially leaving Grey's Anatomy, to The Hollywood Reporter
"Hoda said it was like a first date, and I'm easy and desperate. It just clicked and felt so good. We're so happy."
— Savannah Guthrie, on working with co-anchor Hoda Kotb for the first time, on The Tonight Show
"I live for moments like that"
—Jimmy Kimmel, recalling his 2013 Twitter feud with Kanye West, to GQ
"I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does. I'm insisting consistently, 'When is the performance coming?' But no, she's a lot of fun."
— Chris Hemsworth, on brother Liam Hemsworth's longtime love Miley Cyrus, on Sway in the Morning
"I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me."
— Salma Hayek, on the death of her beloved dog Lupe, on Instagram
"I'm not a vengeful person. I know what it's like to be humiliated. I just don’t want to play a part in anyone else’s humiliation."
— Ann Curry, on former Today co-anchor Matt Lauer, to PEOPLE
"She's so protective of [husband John Legend] and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is. You see her little dark eyes somewhere. It's a little scary."
— Chrissy Teigen, on how daughter Luna can be jealous, to Entertainment Tonight
"It went viral — my hair wild, my expression unsettling, looking like an asylum inmate out for a lark. In 1992, People magazine had named me the Sexiest Man Alive, and now, 10 years later, I looked to all the world like a madman."
— Nick Nolte, on his infamous 2002 mug shot, in his new memoir, Rebel
"I was actually kind of flattered, to be honest, because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me."
— Nick Jonas, on hearing Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" song, which was written about him, on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show
"I actually love being married. I never thought I would, but this is a spectacular human being, and I am celebrating that I get to share my life with him."
— Jessica Chastain, on how she never wanted to get married until she met husband Gianluca Passi de Preposulo, to WSJ. Magazine
"I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I've always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces."
— Keira Knightley, on why she doesn't like modern-day films, to Variety
"Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."
— Katy Perry, on plastic surgery, to Refinery29
"I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence."
— Timothée Chalamet, sharing that he will donate his salary from working on the Woody Allen-directed film A Rainy Day in New York to charity, on Instagram
"I've really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures."
— Demi Lovato, on the reason she's sharing more bikini-clad selfies on Instagram, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"Who are you? Megyn Kelly?"
— Jane Fonda, on Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin's facelift comment, on Today
"It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day. Then you're like, 'Okay, I guess it's my job, I have to do it!'"
— Bella Hadid, on struggling with social anxiety as a model, on Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid
"I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."
— Matt Damon, apologizing for his sexual harassment remarks, on Today
"I'm really scared and really excited at the same time."
— Amber Rose, revealing she's undergoing breast reduction surgery, on Instagram
"It would be nice to celebrate something with our friends and our family, but the relationship and commitment and responsibility we have to each other and to our kids is so much bigger [than a wedding] — it's a lifetime thing. So I think there's not a rush."
— Pete Wentz, on not ruling out marriage to longtime love Meagan Camper, to PEOPLE
"I'm happy that I get to talk about it now with my sisters and my mom. It's just so emotional. This is literally [my mom's] dream. She nudges me every day about freezing my f—ing eggs, so I feel really blessed."
— Khloé Kardashian, on sharing her pregnancy news with her loved ones, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary."
— Dakota Johnson, on filming the Fifty Shades franchise, to Allure
"My personal experience was not great but it was MY experience and I’m happy it happened to me. It made me stronger and it made me appreciate women — both women with and without kids — even more. We are powerful!!!"
— Serena Williams, on her daughter's labor and the difficult complications that followed, on Facebook
"Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without."
— Millie Bobby Brown, on shaving her head for Stranger Things, on Twitter
"I've been in this business for 40 years. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from nowhere Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection. I've seen it all."
— Sharon Stone, bursting into laughter when asked if she'd ever experienced sexual harassment, on CBS Sunday
"YES I color my real hair! This is all my own hair and I'm about 75% gray."
— Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sharing a pic of her real hair, on Instagram
"Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore."
— Simone Biles, revealing she was sexually abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, on Twitter
"If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves."
— Nina Agdal, revealing she was body shamed by a magazine, on Instagram
"It's hard. I really would love to have the experience [of pregnancy] once, but I feel like God is going to tell me."
— Maria Menounos, revealing she's considering surrogacy to start a family, to PEOPLE
"Eliza's story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children."
— Jamie Lee Curtis, on costar Eliza Dushku's molestation claims, in an essay on The Huffington Post
"I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world."
— Cardi B, asking for privacy amid fiancé Offset's cheating allegations, on Twitter
"I’m stunned by how deeply it still cuts. What happened, that was enormously painful for me."
— Sarah Jessica Parker, on the drama around Sex and the City 3, to The Daily Beast
"I'm being my real raw self and that's what I always preach anyway. What you see is what you get."
— Ashley Graham, on her social media posts, to PEOPLE
"It was a really beautiful and amazing journey to find her, and I feel like we found each other."
— Sutton Foster, on adopting daughter Emily, to PEOPLE
"The President of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that."
— Don Lemon, calling Donald Trump a racist following his "s—thole " comments, on CNN
"At some point, I'll make sure that she puts it in her suitcase and takes it back…. It's hard to be grown up."
— Busy Philipps, revealing she still has BFF Michelle Williams' Golden Globe, on Instagram
"I know that I try to protect her as much as I can."
— David Harbour, on looking after Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown as she grows more famous, at the Critics' Choice Awards
"You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom."
— Kris Jenner, sharing that she's worried about daughter Kylie's privacy, on Keeping Up with the Kardashians
"That’s my best role, I love to be a father."
— Jaime Camil, on playing dad to his two kids, to PEOPLE
"Kim and I are not on the same page. We’re not going to be besties. Come on girl, it is what it is."
— NeNe Leakes, on frenemy Kim Zolciak-Biermann, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta