Celeb Quotes of the Day: Michelle Obama, Jessica Biel & More
Michelle Obama on facing racism. Plus, Jessica Biel, Olivia Wilde and more
By Grace Gavilanes
"The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color."
— Michelle Obama, on what "falling glass" cut the deepest after making history as America's first black First Lady, to the Denver Post
"He's a mini Justin … He's got, like, a daddy swagger."
— Jessica Biel, on her and husband Justin Timberlake's son Silas, on The Tonight Show
"The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that. I had to take that heartbreak on top of it."
— Amber Rose, on her 2010 split from Kanye West, on Complex's "Everyday Struggle" talk show
"Hathaway smathaway. Jkjk she's perfect!! Can't wait to see it!"
— Amy Schumer, responding to news that Anne Hathaway is replacing her in the live-action Barbie movie, on Instagram
"I'd be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn't honest with them."
— Adam Busby, on suffering from postpartum depression, on OutDaughtered
"Being able to be that person in front of the people that I love, and knowing that they love me back, that's probably when I feel the best."
— Nina Dobrev, on when she feels the most like herself, to POPSUGAR
"I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don't know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there's like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you're making is either creating some kind of conspiracy… So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary."
— Robert Pattinson, on keeping his personal life private, on The Howard Stern Show
"It's okay to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself."
— Gina Rodriguez, on being raised in a purity culture that made her feel guilty about self-pleasure, to Bust
"I'm not as invested in that because it was something that I did, not something that I wrote. I was a part of it. I felt like a passenger on the whole thing."
— James Van Der Beek, on starring in Dawson's Creek, on the Allegedly podcast
"He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far, and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be."
— Olivia Wilde, on adopting puppy Elvis, on Instagram
"When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. You know, there was times when you look to someone or something for strength, and I very much felt she was there for me."
— Prince William, on feeling his late mother Princess Diana's presence at his 2011 wedding, in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy
"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw."
— Chrissy Teigen, on being blocked on Twitter by President Trump, on the social media site
"People want to see something like themselves and something different, something they're not being offered yet. I'm honored to be a part of that conversation."
— Lupita Nyong'o, on starring in Black Panther and the upcoming action film with Rihanna, to Entertainment Tonight
"The state that you're in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff. I didn't really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to. So, yeah. It was a big step doing this."
— Dylan O'Brien, on filming American Assassin after his car accident, to Entertainment Tonight
"I realized that a 'bad bitch' is a good thing. It means you're in control and it means you know what you want. You have a good head on your shoulders."
— La La Anthony, on the upside of being a "a bad bitch," to Elle
"When someone pulls the remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [thumbs up emojis] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too."
— John Mayer, giving Justin Bieber props for canceling his Purpose tour, on Twitter
"Confidence carries you through. But I don't know if any woman's ever at the point where she is 100 percent accepting it."
— Shonda Rhimes, on finding self-happiness with age, to PEOPLE
"Whether you've done it many times, or none at all, it's a big deal. You feel like you're giving something quite vulnerable and, yes, it's hard."
— Nathalie Emmanuel, on filming her first nude scene for Game of Thrones, to Entertainment Weekly
"It's a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning."
— Yolanda Hadid, posting a cheeky photo, on Instagram
"I don't think there's anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories."
— Chris Noth, on the possibility of reprising his Sex and the City role, to Entertainment Weekly
"I'm more concerned he might have a heart condition. It's less about me and more about something more serious."
— Ryan Gosling, joking about making Harry Styles' heart rate jump, to Extra
"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn [Malik]. Life's too f—ing short.' "
— Louis Tomlinson, on his mother's desire for the One Direction members to reconcile before her death, to The Sun
"When u find out mummy was a pop star!!"
— Victoria Beckham, gifting daughter Harper a set of Spice Girls dolls, on her Instagram story
"I can't wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030."
— Andy Roddick, joking about his and Serena Williams' kids, at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017
"I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like,'Hey!' "
— Charlize Theron, addressing rumors that she was mean to Tia Mowry at a 2014 spin class, on Watch What Happens Live
"I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."
— Scott Disick, on his love life, to E! News
"I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."
— Nev Schulman, on getting married to Laura Perlongo, to PEOPLE
"Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer."
— Ben Affleck, on playing Batman again, during a Comic-Con panel
"When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot."
— Jared Leto, posting a tribute to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, on Instagram
"The only advice that I think is … you can't love them too much. No child ever sat on a therapist's couch and said, 'Oh, my parents just loved me too much.' "
— James Corden, on the parenting advice he'd give mom-to-be Mindy Kaling, to PEOPLE
