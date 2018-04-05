Can You Watch These Celebrity Proposals Without Crying?

Everyone loves a good celebrity proposal story — but wouldn’t it be so much better to actually watch your favorite stars pop the question to their loves? (Yes. Yes, it would be.)

Thankfully, these stars seem to have been thinking of the little people when they popped the question in public, allowing all of their fans in on their special moment.

If you can make it through these videos without shedding a single tear, you might be made of stone.

MARC JACOBS & CHARLY DEFRANCESCO

During a late-night trip to Chipotle, the designer and the candlemaker were met with a flash mob — expertly organized by Jacobs, who proceeded to get down on one knee to pop the question. Swoon!

IDRIS ELBA & SABRINA DHOWRE

Okay, so this one might make us cry mostly out of hurt that Idris Elba will never propose to us, but even in the midst of our heartbreak, we can acknowledge that popping the question before a screening of his directorial debut is a pretty smooth way to ask someone to be your wife.

The giant, glowing grin on his face after Dhowre accepts his proposal — not to mention the standing ovation from everyone in the cinema — is almost enough to make up for the fact that we don’t get to marry him. Sigh.

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY & PETA MURGATROYD

Chmerkovskiy proposed to his Dancing with the Stars costar in front of all of their fellow dancers and fans during a stop on their SWAY tour, “I’m in love with you, and I want to be in love with you for the rest of my life. And if you’ll have me, I’d like for you to be part of mine,” the hunky dancer said before dropping to one knee in front of his sobbing significant other.

Oh, and just in case that wasn’t swoon-worthy enough, Chmerkovskiy also proposed with his many, many abs on display, in order to show Murgatroyd exactly what she was signing up for long-term.

PINK & CAREY HART

In true Pink fashion, the singer asked her now-husband to marry her during a motocross race that Hart was competing in way back in 2006. After the first attempt to pop the question went awry — the athlete didn’t see that his love had written “Will You Marry Me?” on the pit board, forcing her to try again at the next race — he almost ran his competitors off the track in an attempt to get over to Pink.

“He said yes, actually he said, ‘Are you kidding me?'” the singer recounted in an interview with 60 Minutes. Twelve years later, and despite their ups and downs, the pair are still growing strong, with two children: Willow and Jameson.

KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST

In a now-iconic moment captured forever for posterity by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras (watch it here!), Kanye West popped the question to Kim Kardashian by renting out San Francisco’s AT&T Park on the reality star’s 34th birthday in front of her family and close friends.

The rapper had an orchestra play Kardashian’s favorite songs, and a jumbotron read out “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!” before West got down on one knee. After she said yes, there was a fireworks show to celebrate, before the couple and their friends celebrated with champagne and an afterparty. No proposal will ever measure up.

OFFSET & CARDI B

Sure, you might think that you were excited when your significant other proposed, but there’s no way you were as excited as Cardi B. The rapper’s beau surprised her by dropping to one knee in the middle of a performance at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, and simply asking her, “You dig?”

Cardi later showed off her massive $500,000 engagement ring on Instagram and gushed, “I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice, molding me, and loving me. [You’re] such a amazing man … I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

GUCCI MANE & KEYSHIA KA’OIR

The rapper proposed to his longtime love at an Atlanta Hawks game, on — appropriately enough — Gucci Mane night. After the couple were caught on the arena’s Kiss Cam, Gucci surprised his beauty mogul wife by dropping to one knee at their courtside seats, and popping the question for all to see. And yes, that is the Hawks mascot waiting just behind them to surprise Ka’Oir with a bouquet of flowers, because Gucci Mane truly thinks of everything.

SASHA FARBER & EMMA SLATER

After an incredibly romantic performance on one of Dancing with the Stars’ season 23 results shows, Farber asked his longtime love to marry him in the middle of the dance floor. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long, long time,” the dancer gushed before popping the question with a unique ruby and diamond ring that was probably even more special than the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

After Slater accepted, the happy couple was rushed by emotional friends, partners and cast members, and between Slater’s happy exclamations, the shower of confetti, and the romantic Bruno Mars song playing, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

JOHN CENA & NIKKI BELLA

Despite saying for years that he had no interest in getting married, the wrestler-turned-actor decided to propose to his longtime love — where else? — in the middle of the ring during WrestleMania 33.

In order to give Bella the “WrestleMania moment” that she always dreamed of, Cena surprised Bella with an emotional proposal, where he recounted the fact that he had promised to marry her right before she underwent surgery for her broken neck, before popping the question in front of a screaming crowd.

Sure, wrestlers are supposed to be pretty tough, but we guarantee that there wasn’t a single person in that area who wasn’t crying when Cena dropped to one knee (Cena included!).