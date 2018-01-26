From Reese Witherspoon's Three Legs to Kelly Osbourne's Baby Arm: Celebs' Most Epic Photo Fails

OPRAH WINFREY & REESE WITHERSPOON

The Fail: Oprah's three hands and Reese's three legs.

The Explanation: In a photo taken for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue, the legendary talk show host and Wrinkle in Time actress seems to be posing with three hands — while her costar seemed to be semi-standing on three legs. "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey wrote to Witherspoon on Twitter.