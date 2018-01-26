Celebrity
From Reese Witherspoon's Three Legs to Kelly Osbourne's Baby Arm: Celebs' Most Epic Photo Fails
We can’t stop staring
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
Posted on
More
1 of 7
OPRAH WINFREY & REESE WITHERSPOON
The Fail: Oprah's three hands and Reese's three legs.
The Explanation: In a photo taken for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue, the legendary talk show host and Wrinkle in Time actress seems to be posing with three hands — while her costar seemed to be semi-standing on three legs. "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey wrote to Witherspoon on Twitter.
2 of 7
LUCY HALE
The Fail: Lucy's Phantom Hand
The Explanation: After posting one of her pics from a glam photo shoot on Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars star brought share one small detail: her left hand was missing.
3 of 7
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The Fail: John Legend's New Bling
The Explanation: Does it look like Legend is sporting some very sparkly earrings? Look closer — as his wife Chrissy points out, it's just an illusion. Her take? "I wanna vom."
4 of 7
OLIVIA WILDE
The Fail: Daisy Sudeikis' So-Called "Giant Baby Hand"
The Explanation: Nope, Wilde's daughter doesn't have an abnormally large hand. That would be her mom's comforting support. (However, that didn't stop the actress from sharing the photo with a laughing emoji.)
5 of 7
KELLY OSBOURNE
The Fail: Kelly's Baby Arm
The Explanation: Osbourne experienced a similarly funny moment, courtesy of her niece. "Check out my sexy baby arm! The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!" she captioned a photo in which she appears to have a very, very tiny arm.
6 of 7
BOW WOW
The Fail: Bow Wow's Possible Plane Swap
The Explanation: The rapper posted a photo of his "travel day," in which he appeared to be embarking on a private jet. The situation might not be exactly what it seems, as a fan later spotted him on a commercial flight. Hmmm.
7 of 7
MILEY CYRUS
The Fail: Miley's Mislabeled Tattoo
The Explanation: When Cyrus first posted this photo, she wrote "#lilbbjupiter" in reference to the planet-inspired ink. However, Instagram commenters quickly noted that the tattoo in question seemed to be Saturn, not Jupiter. Thankfully, captions are less permanent than tattoos, and the singer eventually deleted the hashtag.
See Also
More
More
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey & More