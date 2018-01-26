Celebrity

From Reese Witherspoon's Three Legs to Kelly Osbourne's Baby Arm: Celebs' Most Epic Photo Fails

@maggiemalach

Vivien Killilea/Getty

OPRAH WINFREY & REESE WITHERSPOON

The Fail: Oprah's three hands and Reese's three legs.

The Explanation: In a photo taken for Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue, the legendary talk show host and Wrinkle in Time actress seems to be posing with three hands — while her costar seemed to be semi-standing on three legs. "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," Winfrey wrote to Witherspoon on Twitter.

Source: Lucy Hale/Instagram

LUCY HALE

The Fail: Lucy's Phantom Hand

The Explanation: After posting one of her pics from a glam photo shoot on Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars star brought share one small detail: her left hand was missing.

Source: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The Fail: John Legend's New Bling

The Explanation: Does it look like Legend is sporting some very sparkly earrings? Look closer — as his wife Chrissy points out, it's just an illusion. Her take? "I wanna vom."

Source: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

OLIVIA WILDE

The Fail: Daisy Sudeikis' So-Called "Giant Baby Hand"

The Explanation: Nope, Wilde's daughter doesn't have an abnormally large hand. That would be her mom's comforting support. (However, that didn't stop the actress from sharing the photo with a laughing emoji.)

Source: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

KELLY OSBOURNE

The Fail: Kelly's Baby Arm

The Explanation: Osbourne experienced a similarly funny moment, courtesy of her niece. "Check out my sexy baby arm! The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!" she captioned a photo in which she appears to have a very, very tiny arm.

Source: Bow Wow/Instagram

BOW WOW

The Fail: Bow Wow's Possible Plane Swap

The Explanation: The rapper posted a photo of his "travel day," in which he appeared to be embarking on a private jet. The situation might not be exactly what it seems, as a fan later spotted him on a commercial flight. Hmmm. 

Source: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

MILEY CYRUS

The Fail: Miley's Mislabeled Tattoo

The Explanation: When Cyrus first posted this photo, she wrote "#lilbbjupiter" in reference to the planet-inspired ink. However, Instagram commenters quickly noted that the tattoo in question seemed to be Saturn, not Jupiter. Thankfully, captions are less permanent than tattoos, and the singer eventually deleted the hashtag.

