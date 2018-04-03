A Brief History of Celebs' Most Extra Nude Photo Shoots

When it comes to celebrating their bodies on Instagram, most celebs are more than willing to show off their curves in the most unconventional ways, whether that means posting a scantily clad snap during a “WTF am I going to wear to brunch?” moment or immediately after waking up from a nap.

Leave it to these celebs to embrace their birthday suits in, err, very unique ways.

When Nina Agdal decided it was time for a stretching sesh:

Her boyfriend was on hand to document the moment.

When Bella Thorne couldn’t make up her mind on what to wear:

You just know she had to make it good for fashion week.

When Chrissy Teigen made a salad:

“… I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” wrote the Cravings author, captioning the topless snap.

When John Legend turned around for one second:

You can thank wife Chrissy Teigen for capturing this full moon.

When Kim Kardashian West took a topless pic after a much-needed nap:

If you’re not doing the same, you’re wrong, according to KKW.

When Kim casually flashed her fans:

“Oh my, I didn’t see you there” is what we imagine the #momofthree was thinking when this photo was taken.

When Bella Hadid welcomed her pup to Instagram:

Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

An Instagram debut to remember.

When Kim climbed up a tree:

The best (and most inconvenient) way to squeeze in some cardio.

When Emily Ratajkowski almost forgot to wear her hat:

Phew, that was a close one.

When Darren Criss made us all blush:

“So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

When Kourtney Kardashian looked surprised to get her picture taken:

… and showed the world she’s naturally glowing.

When Kylie Jenner covered herself up in a bed sheet:

The most glamorous sleep-walking photo, ever?

When John Stamos was caught taking a shower outdoors:

John Stamos/Instagram

… and was more than ready to share the results with his Instagram fans.

When Lea Michele became one with nature:

And no, she didn’t care about missing out on the sunlight.

When Heidi Klum hung out with Zac Posen:

Because when your BFF is a lauded fashion designer, you’re always ready to try on their latest creations.