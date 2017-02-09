Celeb Ghost Stories: 8 Terrifying Tales to Scare You from Dating Ever Again
Even stars disappear on their dates sometimes
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
Posted on
More
1 of 8
KEITH URBAN & NICOLE KIDMAN
Does it count as ghosting if you eventually end up married? We say yes. While Nicole Kidman was smitten with husband Keith Urban from the moment they met, he didn't immediately feel the same way. Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres that he didn't call her for four months after they first met. “I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. It’s true!” the actress said. “He didn’t call me for four months.” DeGeneres jokingly chimed in: “I don’t know, seems like he didn’t like you. That you would stay with him is weird."
2 of 8
Demi Lovato
In a 2015 interview with Girl Code Live, Demi Lovato confessed to ghosting on a guy. Her justification? "Sometimes people don't take the hint," she said. "After saying, 'Hmm, I'm not really into it, please leave me alone, stop Skyping me every time I turn my computer on' ... I've actually had a situation where I think somebody had an alarm set ... they would Skype me every time."
3 of 8
DRAKE & RIHANNA
A 2010 New York Times feature alludes to a Drake/Rihanna romance, and while fans were excited to see them together in 2016, things didn’t work out at the time of the interview. “I was a pawn,” Drake told the publication. “You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, wow, this feels terrible.”
4 of 8
KELLY CLARKSON
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kelly Clarkson admitted that she once ditched a date. "We get there, and I am super self-deprecating,” she explained. "I think it’s the funniest thing ever. To a point. Then it gets real mean to yourself,” Clarkson said. However, things went south quickly. “He proceeded to talk about his height for a solid hour,” she added. “I withstood an hour. Then I went to the bathroom, and I left.” All these years later, the singer still feels a little guilt. “I’m going straight to hell, I’m aware,” she told the audience. "It’s the worst thing I’ve ever done.”
5 of 8
JORDIN SPARKS & JASON DERULO
While speaking with The Breakfast Club back in 2015, Jordin Sparks revealed that her former flame totally ghosted her. "We had an argument or this little tiff or whatever, and I apologized because I was like, 'Okay, that came out totally wrong,'" she recalled. "It just got really awkward, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm sorry, I apologize.’ I asked him if we were good, and he said, 'Yeah, we're good.' But he helped me with my bag to the car, he kissed me, told me he loved me, then stopped calling me."
6 of 8
OLIVIA WILDE & JASON SUDEIKIS
While Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are now happily engaged (and just had their second child together!), things didn’t start off quite so smoothly for the pair. "He was really like cool," Wilde told The Howard Stern Show. "He played it really cool … When he got my number, he didn't text me for a month.” (We’ll give you a moment to wonder why anyone would ghost on Olivia Wilde.) The actress recalled that she even asked her friends, "'You guys, did Jason Sudeikis die?' I don't have any texts from him."
7 of 8
ANNA KENDRICK
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Anna Kendrick totally owned up to her ghosting ways. "I ghost everybody all the time," she admitted. "I’m the queen of the French exit. None of you will ever hear from me again."
8 of 8
CHRISTIAN BALE & DREW BARRYMORE
Way back when, Christian Bale went out with Drew Barrymore. "We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it,” he told GQ Australia. “She never called again."
See Also
More
More
Inside George Clooney’s Hometown Trip Before Baby News: ‘He Was in Great Mood'
Mandy Moore, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Who've Shared Hilarious Texts from Their Parents