Celeb Ghost Stories: 8 Terrifying Tales to Scare You from Dating Ever Again

JORDIN SPARKS & JASON DERULO

While speaking with The Breakfast Club back in 2015, Jordin Sparks revealed that her former flame totally ghosted her. "We had an argument or this little tiff or whatever, and I apologized because I was like, 'Okay, that came out totally wrong,'" she recalled. "It just got really awkward, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm sorry, I apologize.’ I asked him if we were good, and he said, 'Yeah, we're good.' But he helped me with my bag to the car, he kissed me, told me he loved me, then stopped calling me."