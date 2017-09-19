Celebrity
Throwback Relationship Confessions From 11 Hollywood Power Couples You Forgot About
Milo Ventimiglia, Harry Styles and more candid stars dish
Posted on
More
1 of 11
MILO VENTIMIGLIA ON HAYDEN PANETTIERE
"Never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I've been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn't until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn't change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."
— on being in a highly publicized relationship with his Heroes costar, to Mr. Porter
2 of 11
HARRY STYLES ON TAYLOR SWIFT
"When I see photos from [our second date] that day, I think: relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date."
"Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s--- ever. So thank you, [Taylor]."
— reflecting on their 2012 romance during a 2017 Rolling Stone interview
3 of 11
JOE JONAS ON DEMI LOVATO
"One relationship that meant a lot to fans was the one I had with Demi Lovato, who I've known for years. We had been friends forever, we were both Disney kids, and because we played a couple in the Camp Rock Disney Channel specials — and fans liked seeing us together— we eventually dated for a month. I really got to know her and got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with, like drug abuse. I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time I was living a lie, because I wasn't happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her, because she needed help. I couldn't express any of that, of course, because I had a brand to protect."
— discussing their 2010 relationship in a 2013 essay for Vulture
4 of 11
JUSTIN BIEBER ON SELENA GOMEZ
"I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it's like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they're always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can't be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it's this fairy tale. That's not what love is. You're not gonna want to love your girl sometimes but you're gonna choose to love her. That's something in life that I had to figure out. "
— sharing details of their on-and-off 2011-2014 romance in a 2015 Complex interview
5 of 11
SELENA GOMEZ ON JUSTIN BIEBER
"At this point, there is no anger. There's closure in a very good, healthy way. We've seen each other. I'm always encouraging and I am proud of his journey. I think people are making it out to be something that is more tragic than it really was. We grew up together. We both made mistakes. That's it."
— to Refinery29 in 2015
6 of 11
BURT REYNOLDS ON SALLY FIELD
"I miss her terribly. Even now, it's hard on me. I don't know why I was so stupid. Men are like that, you know. You find the perfect person, and then you do everything you can to screw it up."
— on their 1980s relationship, to Vanity Fair in 2015
7 of 11
KRISTEN STEWART ON ROBERT PATTINSON
"People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product. It wasn't real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It's not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I'm doing in my life. It's that I don't want to become a part of a story for entertainment value."
— discussing their 2009-2012 relationship in a 2016 interview with T Magazine
8 of 11
AARON CARTER ON HILARY DUFF
"Don't be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever Like me … I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don't care what ANY of you think."
— regretting their early 2000s break-up on Twitter in 2014
9 of 11
JENNIFER LAWRENCE ON NICHOLAS HOULT
"[The Hunger Games] movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything. I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So my life was this person and these movies and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies. Being 24 was this whole year of, 'Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?"
— talking about the end of their 5-year relationship during a 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer
10 of 11
NICOLE KIDMAN ON TOM CRUISE
"I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I’m like, 'What?' You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She's 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I'd been married for four years. But that's what I wanted."
— reflecting on their 1990-2001 marriage during a 2016 Red magazine interview
11 of 11
JENNIFER LOPEZ ON SEAN 'P. DIDDY' COMBS
"It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin … I never caught him but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."
— sharing details about dating the rapper from 1999 to 2001 in a 2003 Vibe interview