Throwback Relationship Confessions From 11 Hollywood Power Couples You Forgot About

HARRY STYLES ON TAYLOR SWIFT

"When I see photos from [our second date] that day, I think: relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date."

"Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk ... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s--- ever. So thank you, [Taylor]."

— reflecting on their 2012 romance during a 2017 Rolling Stone interview