The Dos & Don'ts of Flirting, According to Your Fave Celebs
Gigi Hadid, Trevor Noah and more offer up their best techniques
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DO: SEND OFFBEAT LOVE LETTERS
In an exclusive clip from the actor's upcoming appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Clooney broke down some of his earliest attempts to win over wife Amal's heart.
Explaining that Amal works as a human rights lawyer, Clooney said he used to write her letters as his dog, Einstein. "I would write letters from Einstein to her saying, 'I'm being held hostage and I need a lawyer to get me out of the room,'" he told Letterman with a laugh.
And it looks like all those silly love letters worked! The pair have been happily married since 2015 and are parents to twins Ella and Alexander.
DO: MAKE THE FIRST MOVE, LADIES
During her first-ever appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gigi Hadid revealed she hit on now-boyfriend Zayn Malik a few years after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party. "We played it cool for, like, 10 minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute,' " the model recalled.
DON'T: OPEN WITH A JOKE
"It is the most horrible thing," Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who's dating model Jordyn Taylor, told PEOPLE Now. "Jokes require context. Without context, you're just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [heaven] or some randomness, and if you mess it up you look worse and it seems like an insult. No humor! Just say hello. That's it!"
DO: FIND A WAY TO GET PHYSICALLY CLOSER
"I always used to pull the whole, 'I'm tired' thing and put my head on a guy's shoulder," Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell revealed. "It was so cheesy, but that's how I got my head on his shoulder! You just have to have fun with it!"
DON'T: BE HUNGOVER
"I was severely hungover … and I didn't know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her many years before," Kurt Russell recalled to Conan O'Brien of striking up conversation with his now-longtime partner, Goldie Hawn. "I just didn't know in my mind what I was going to see. [Goldie] had a great body, and so the first that came out was 'Man, you got a great figure.' And it kind of came out quickly and it could've been wrong and she said, 'Why thank you.'"
And while Russell and Hawn's encounter proved to be successful, considering the pair have been together for over three decades, O'Brien was quick to point out: "You know what's crazy? You do that and it's cool, and you'll end up with her for 34 years. I've done that many times in my life and I get maced … it's a totally different situation."
DO: GET STRAIGHT TO THE POINT
Hey, it worked for John Krasinski! The Office alumnus recounted the first time he met wife Emily Blunt during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the host: "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.' " They tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to daughters Hazel and Violet.
DON'T: PLAY GAMES
Those with a penchant for mind games, Chris Pratt is talking to you: "The truth is that any amount of trickery or wearing cool shirts with rad designs or using pick-up lines, or any of this bulls--- like trying to neg girls, isn't going to matter. It won't pay off when she realizes that you're full of s--t."
DO: BE WEARY OF HOW FAST THEY'RE EATING
Not only could you possibly save a life but doing so can help land you an S.O., much like Chrissy Metz. One day while the This Is Us star was filming scenes for hit show, now-boyfriend Josh Stancil — a cameraman on the show — was eating his lunch between set-ups, when he caught the actress' eye. "I was like, 'Oh he's cute,' with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine," she told Marie Claire. "Before I even know it, I called out, 'You better slow down or you're going to choke on your food.' I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear."