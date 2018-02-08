The Dos & Don'ts of Flirting, According to Your Fave Celebs

DO: SEND OFFBEAT LOVE LETTERS

In an exclusive clip from the actor's upcoming appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Clooney broke down some of his earliest attempts to win over wife Amal's heart.

Explaining that Amal works as a human rights lawyer, Clooney said he used to write her letters as his dog, Einstein. "I would write letters from Einstein to her saying, 'I'm being held hostage and I need a lawyer to get me out of the room,'" he told Letterman with a laugh.

And it looks like all those silly love letters worked! The pair have been happily married since 2015 and are parents to twins Ella and Alexander.