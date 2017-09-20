Celeb Exes Who've Had to Work Together After Splitting Up

KYLE MACLACHLAN & LAURA DERN

Decades after their 1980s relationship ended, the actors found themselves filming a sex scene together for Twin Peaks: The Return. MacLachlan discussed the unconventional reunion on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We had this scene that we had to do together — we both knew going in — which was going to require some nakedness on both our parts. It's very funny because [director David Lynch] would sit down and say, 'Okay, this is what we're gonna do.' He talks you through it, so you feel pretty comfortable," he shared. "And then you sit down, and Laura and I were kind of like, 'Okay, here we go.' Welcome back, 25 years later…Yeah, it was weird. We had a couple of laughs for sure."