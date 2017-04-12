Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Brother, Dies at 57 After Leukemia Battle: Report
Celebrity
Can Exes Really Be Friends? 11 Celebs Weigh in on the Great Breakup Debate
These former star couples tell all
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
1 of 11
KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM
They may have dated for a little more than a year, but there's no hard feelings between the two stars. "We're friends, it's good," Bloom revealed to ELLE UK about his post-split dynamic with his famous ex. "It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate." As for the singer, Perry took to Twitter immediately following news of their breakup, urging fans not to pit the pair against each other. "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?" she tweeted. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"
2 of 11
JENNIFER LOPEZ & MARC ANTHONY
"… I think we're really good the way we are. Honestly, we're always gonna be great friends," Lopez said of her dynamic with her ex-husband on Live with Kelly. "I'm always gonna be there for him, he's always gonna be there for me." She continued: "We share something very special in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing."
3 of 11
JENNY SLATE & CHRIS EVANS
"We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot," Slate said, opening up about her split from Evans, in an interview with Vulture. "I think it's probably best. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever."
4 of 11
GWYNETH PALTROW & CHRIS MARTIN
"We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship," Paltrow said in Glamour's March 2016 issue of her ex-husband. "He's like my brother."
5 of 11
JENNIFER ANISTON & BRAD PITT
"They have been friends for a while and often text," a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE, adding that the formerly married pair continued to keep up with each other amid the actor's split from Angelina Jolie. "This is nothing new, he didn't have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer's number," the source added.
6 of 11
EMMA STONE & ANDREW GARFIELD
"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield explained on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "There's so much love between us and so much respect ... It's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other."
7 of 11
MANDY MOORE & WILMER VALDERRAMA
"Love this guy. Friends for over 16 years," Moore wrote on Instagram after bumping into her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated from 2000 to 2002. "Congrats on @ncis.cbs, @wilmervalderrama! Can't wait to watch you this Fall!!"
8 of 11
KATY PERRY & RUSSELL BRAND
"He hasn't spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce," Perry said in 2015, recalling the text the pop star received in 2011.
9 of 11
GIGI HADID & JOE JONAS
The state of Jonas and Hadid's post-split dynamic — after five months of dating — was revealed during Watch What Happens Live's "Plead the Fifth" segment in 2016. "I'll marry Demi [Lovato]. She's a friend," Jonas said about the fellow former Disney Channel child star. "This is a game, right? Shag Taylor [Swift]. Kill Gigi [Hadid]," he concluded.
10 of 11
NINA DOBREV & IAN SOMERHALDER
The Vampire Diaries costars and exes remain amicable following their 2013 split — with Dobrev most recently going to dinner with Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, in honor of TVD's series finale. "Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed!" Dobrev wrote, captioning a group selfie. "So good catching up with these goofballs. All [love]."
11 of 11
MEG RYAN & JOHN MELLENCAMP
"I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death," Mellencamp revealed to Howard Stern of his split from his ex-girlfriend. "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me." Mellencamp went on to share that he has attempted to make amends with the actress, but to no avail. "I've done that. She just doesn't want anything to do with me. And I can't blame her," he admitted.
See Also
More
Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Brother, Dies at 57 After Leukemia Battle: Report
More
Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Brother, Dies at 57 After Leukemia Battle: Report
Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sofia Vergara & More Reveal Their Best Sex Tips
Nancy Kerrigan Didn't Stop Trying for Baby No. 2 Despite 6 Miscarriages: 'I Wasn't Ready to Stop Trying'
From the PEOPLE Archive: A Life Cut Short — Inside Heath Ledger's Life and Tragic Death
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted: 'I Knew My Assailant'