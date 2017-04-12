Can Exes Really Be Friends? 11 Celebs Weigh in on the Great Breakup Debate

KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM

They may have dated for a little more than a year, but there's no hard feelings between the two stars. "We're friends, it's good," Bloom revealed to ELLE UK about his post-split dynamic with his famous ex. "It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate." As for the singer, Perry took to Twitter immediately following news of their breakup, urging fans not to pit the pair against each other. "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?" she tweeted. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"