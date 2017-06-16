If you thought your favorite celeb men smoldered in their chosen professions, just wait until you see them doing ordinary, everyday tasks. Trust us, mundane never looked this good.

DAVID BECKHAM

Happy pancake day kids ( And Grown Ups ) #pancakeday @gordongram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:47am PST

Oh, you know, just David Beckham making pancakes for his kids. Sigh.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

The family who trains together, stays together! A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:00am PDT

Fact: it is impossible to look cute while sweating it out on the treadmill. Unless you’re Chris Hemsworth, of course, and then you look fantastic (even while carrying your kid mid-workout.)

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

#Oscars ready A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Yes, the singer makes us swoon even when he ties his shoes.

CHRIS PRATT

Chris Pratt’s French-braiding skills are nothing to laugh at. We’re still in awe.

JUSTIN BALDONI

Justin Baldoni cooking is all sorts of stunning. But this caption, in which he raves about his wife? Literal perfection.

ASHTON KUTCHER & JIMMY FALLON

Cheat day. #TheRanch A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Oct 5, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

We never knew the actor and Tonight host sharing a fruit plate would be so lovely. (Just kidding, of course we did.)

NICK LACHEY



Nick’s Starbucks run > our Starbucks run.

TOM BRADY

Don't worry guys. I will keep him ready. #Brady'scamp #IwillwhatIwant 😂😂😂 Não se preocupem. Ele vai estar preparado. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

Naturally both Tom and Gisele look flawless while playing catch.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & DAVID BURTKA

Partnering with @Amazon Prime AND having a hubba hubby that knows his way around the kitchen = stress-free shopping and more time spent together. It's win/win/win/win. #PrimeLiving www.amazon.com/primeliving A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 11, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

Our invitation to the baking sesh must have gotten lost in the mail.