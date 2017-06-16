People

11 Celeb Dads Who Look Smoking Hot While Doing Very Ordinary Things

By @maggiemalach

Posted on

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

If you thought your favorite celeb men smoldered in their chosen professions, just wait until you see them doing ordinary, everyday tasks. Trust us, mundane never looked this good.

DAVID BECKHAM

Happy pancake day kids ( And Grown Ups ) #pancakeday @gordongram

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Oh, you know, just David Beckham making pancakes for his kids. Sigh.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

The family who trains together, stays together!

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Fact: it is impossible to look cute while sweating it out on the treadmill. Unless you’re Chris Hemsworth, of course, and then you look fantastic (even while carrying your kid mid-workout.)

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

#Oscars ready

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Yes, the singer makes us swoon even when he ties his shoes.

CHRIS PRATT

Chris Pratt’s French-braiding skills are nothing to laugh at. We’re still in awe.

JUSTIN BALDONI

Justin Baldoni cooking is all sorts of stunning. But this caption, in which he raves about his wife? Literal perfection.

ASHTON KUTCHER & JIMMY FALLON

Cheat day. #TheRanch

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on

We never knew the actor and Tonight host sharing a fruit plate would be so lovely. (Just kidding, of course we did.)

NICK LACHEY

AKM-GSI

Nick’s Starbucks run > our Starbucks run.

TOM BRADY

Naturally both Tom and Gisele look flawless while playing catch.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & DAVID BURTKA

Our invitation to the baking sesh must have gotten lost in the mail.