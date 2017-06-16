If you thought your favorite celeb men smoldered in their chosen professions, just wait until you see them doing ordinary, everyday tasks. Trust us, mundane never looked this good.
DAVID BECKHAM
Oh, you know, just David Beckham making pancakes for his kids. Sigh.
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
Fact: it is impossible to look cute while sweating it out on the treadmill. Unless you’re Chris Hemsworth, of course, and then you look fantastic (even while carrying your kid mid-workout.)
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Yes, the singer makes us swoon even when he ties his shoes.
CHRIS PRATT
Chris Pratt’s French-braiding skills are nothing to laugh at. We’re still in awe.
JUSTIN BALDONI
For some reason when I cook, I have to talk in a bad Italian accent, don’t judge 😉 So imagine me saying this in Italian. I LOVE food. Good, healthy home-cooked food. And nothing makes me happier than cooking for my angel of a wife who spends so much of her time taking care of Maiya. Which is why I also love @HelloFresh and their subscription service. They deliver fresh ingredients and full recipes to follow right to my door! So if you want to try it, you can get $35 off your first box with my code JUSTIN35 at hellofresh.com #hellofreshpics #ad #homecooking #fresheats #baditalianaccents
Justin Baldoni cooking is all sorts of stunning. But this caption, in which he raves about his wife? Literal perfection.
ASHTON KUTCHER & JIMMY FALLON
We never knew the actor and Tonight host sharing a fruit plate would be so lovely. (Just kidding, of course we did.)
NICK LACHEY
Nick’s Starbucks run > our Starbucks run.
TOM BRADY
Naturally both Tom and Gisele look flawless while playing catch.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS & DAVID BURTKA
Our invitation to the baking sesh must have gotten lost in the mail.