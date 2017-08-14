The Big 3 Get Goofy! See This Is Us' Stars Act Out 'Vomit' in a Game of Amusement Park-Themed Charades
What Happened to These Celeb Couples Who Pressed Pause on Their Relationships?
Find out if they moved on or reconciled
By Grace Gavilanes
KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM
After a little more than a year of dating, the couple made the decision to take a break. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps read. While the pair announced their temporary split this week, sources close to the stars stress that neither Perry nor Bloom were looking for something serious. Over the last few weeks, the relationship "just became more and more work to make it work," said the Perry source. "Because this wasn't something permanent, it just became time to take a break."
In August 2017, Perry and Bloom were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert together, prompting rumors that the pair reconciled. "Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens,” a source told PEOPLE.
2 of 8
TYGA & KYLIE JENNER
Is Kyga no more? Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper entered the off phase of their on-and-off relationship in April 2017. "They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” said one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”
Since news of their break came to light, Jenner began dating Travis Scott and Tyga shared details about his current dynamic with his ex. “I mean, I have love for her. But, like, I’m not in love no more,” Tyga said during a radio interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, noting that he was once simply infatuated with Jenner.
3 of 8
LADY GAGA & TAYLOR KINNEY
The world cried collective tears after Gaga and Kinney broke the news that they were ending their engagement … for the time being. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," Gaga wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the exes. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
While there may have been rumors that Kinney has moved on, an insider told PEOPLE the Joanne crooner is dating again. Gaga is currently seeing CAA talent agent Christian Carino; the budding couple was spotted kissing at Super Bowl rehearsals.
4 of 8
GIGI HADID & CODY SIMPSON
Although Hadid and Simpson have long broken up, their statement confirming their split promised a future reconciliation: "They love each other dearly and have split up in hopes that growing on their own paths will bring them together in the future."
But the once-hopeful pair have since abandoned that dream, with the two dating other people — and Hadid continuing to pack on the PDA with current boyfriend Zayn Malik.
5 of 8
PINK & CAREY HART
You can't mess with true love — a saying Pink and Carey are well acquainted with. The couple, who separated in 2008 after two years of marriage, began "dating" again the next year. The move seemed to have been a good one — Pink and Carey are now parents to daughter Willow, 5, and son Jameson, 9 weeks.
6 of 8
HILARY DUFF & MIKE COMRIE
In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff opened up about her separation from her then-husband, whom she had split from a few weeks prior to the feature. "It wasn't working well enough to stay together, but there was still a lot of love involved," she said, before adding: "I mean, if there wasn't a chance for getting back [together], I think we would've filed for divorce." And the actress did, a few weeks before the magazine hit newsstands. The pair are officially divorced and continue to co-parent their son, Luca, 4.
7 of 8
KATY PERRY & JOHN MAYER
Before ending their relationship for good, the singers went on a break. Perry explained the reason behind the decision in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire. "I took a break from my boyfriend, not one that I wanted. It was like a splash of cold water to search inward on what was going on with me," she said, attributing her focus on taking time for herself to work through her 2012 split from ex-husband Russell Brand. "That is what led me to this new awakening, this realizing, If I don't do some self-love, I'm not going to be able to keep the love that I want."
8 of 8
GABRIELLE UNION & DWYANE WADE
After getting together in 2009, Union and the NBA star went on a break in April 2013, before becoming engaged in December 2013 and tying the knot in September 2014. "We kind of took a step back," Wade said of their reconciliation during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "We supported each other, but we took a step back for a little while. At the end of day, we came back together and said, 'Listen, we want to continue this. We want to try to continue to get better each day.' " The stars remain happily married to this day.
