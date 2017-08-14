What Happened to These Celeb Couples Who Pressed Pause on Their Relationships?

KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM

After a little more than a year of dating, the couple made the decision to take a break. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps read. While the pair announced their temporary split this week, sources close to the stars stress that neither Perry nor Bloom were looking for something serious. Over the last few weeks, the relationship "just became more and more work to make it work," said the Perry source. "Because this wasn't something permanent, it just became time to take a break."

In August 2017, Perry and Bloom were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert together, prompting rumors that the pair reconciled. "Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens,” a source told PEOPLE.