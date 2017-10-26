11 Couples You Didn't Realize Met on Social Media

RICKY MARTIN & JWAN YOSEF

Relationship status: Engaged

Martin spilled all the details about meeting his artist beau on Instagram during a visit to Radio Andy. "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him," the singer confessed to host Andy Cohen. "Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art — nothing sexy … I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London and I met him.” During a November 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martin dished on the unconventional way he proposed, explaining, “Instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you.’ And he was like, ‘What is the question?’ [I said] ‘Would you marry me?'”