11 Couples You Didn't Realize Met on Social Media

MANDY MOORE & TAYLOR GOLDSMITH
Relationship status: Engaged
Moore can thank Instagram for introducing her to her new fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” the This Is Us actress told PEOPLE. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"
RICKY MARTIN & JWAN YOSEF
Relationship status: Engaged
Martin spilled all the details about meeting his artist beau on Instagram during a visit to Radio Andy. "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him," the singer confessed to host Andy Cohen. "Then we were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice. We talked about art — nothing sexy … I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, I went to London and I met him.” During a November 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Martin dished on the unconventional way he proposed, explaining, “Instead of saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I got you something.’ I said, ‘I want to spend my life with you.’ And he was like, ‘What is the question?’ [I said] ‘Would you marry me?'”
ALY RAISMAN & COLTON UNDERWOOD
Relationship status: They split
Five months after the tight end asked her out over social media, Raisman revealed they reached DTR status. The Olympic gymnast told PEOPLE exclusively that the former couple "kept it quiet for a while," but began dating since the VMAs in August 2016.
NAYA RIVERA & BIG SEAN
Relationship status: Broken up
The formerly engaged couple met on Twitter, sending messages back and forth until 140 characters just wouldn't cut it anymore. "I had followed him, and he sent me a little message like, 'I'm a fan,'" the Glee alum said at the time. "We went to dinner, and the rest is history."
JAKE T. AUSTIN & DANIELLE CEASAR
Relationship status: Still going strong
It's the scenario all superfans dream of: Ceasar — a fan of The Fosters actor — began tweeting Austin and continued to do so for the next five years until the actor finally took notice. The couple began dating and soon made it official on social media.
IGGY AZALEA & NICK YOUNG
Relationship status: No longer together
After exchanging messages on Twitter, the rapper and pro NBA player took their flirty dynamic offline, where they dated and eventually became engaged before splitting for good in June 2016.
ARIANA GRANDE & JAI BROOKS
Relationship status: No more
Before the "Dangerous Woman" crooner and her rapper-beau Mac Miller melted hearts on Instagram and in their "My Favorite Part" music video, Grande met YouTube star Jai Brooks after Brooks tweeted the singer and made a video explaining why she should date him. The pair, who dated on-and-off for two years, officially split in 2014.
AMBER ROSE & WIZ KHALIFA
Relationship status: Divorced
The Dancing with the Stars alum initiated communication between herself and Khalifa after the rapper revealed Rose was his celebrity crush. The pair would go on to date, marry and have a child together — son Sebastian — before calling it quits and ultimately divorcing in June 2016. They're on good terms, however, sharing a kiss on the lips at a 2017 pre-Grammys party, where they sparked reconciliation rumors. "We are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together," Rose said on Instagram.
CALVIN HARRIS & RITA ORA
Relationship status: Broken up
Their past relationship may be old history at this point — the pair dated from 2013 to 2014 — but Ora and Harris first got in touch on the social media platform before their IRL meeting. Unfortunately, the demise of the former couple's relationship also ended with a spat on Twitter.
JENNETTE MCCURDY & ANDRE DRUMMOND
Relationship status: It's over
When the NBA player wanted to reach out to his crush, he turned to Instagram, where he began posting photos of McCurdy for #WCW. The flattery paid off when the former iCarly star tweeted him, and, soon, a relationship was born. The two finally met and shared their delight over — what else? — Instagram, although now their romance is a #TBT memory.
AUSTIN MAHONE & KATYA HENRY
Relationship status: It's over
For the singer and fitness star, cupid struck his arrow on Instagram. Mahone began messaging Henry — who is known to post selfies and workout pics galore — which sparked a conversation between the two and ultimately led to a relationship offline. "I mean, it's a classic new generation kind of meet-up thing," he admitted in an interview. "It's crazy. I just think how funny it would be if I tell my kids one day I met her through Instagram. That will sound so funny."