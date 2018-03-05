They Liked It So They Put a Ring On It – Fast! 12 Quickest Celeb Engagements
Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are just the latest celeb couple who are seriously eager to walk down the aisle
Updated
More
1 of 12
JOSIAH & LAUREN
When you know, you know! In March 2018, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson announced they are engaged — six weeks after beginning their courtship.
2 of 12
RYAN & KAYLA
The gold medal swimmer (and Dancing with the Stars contestant) denied that he had a girlfriend during the Rio Olympics — and talked up his Tinder prowess despite murmurings that he was dating former playmate Kayla Rae Reid. Turns out, she was his girlfriend, and a pretty serious one at that. We got a hint when he shared photos with Reid in Rio, and he confirmed that the two were together after his first week on DWTS with an Instagram post. Now, they're engaged, less than one month after confirming their relationship.
The couple wed in January 2018, seven months after welcoming their son Caiden Zane.
3 of 12
ROB & CHYNA
These two fell hard for one another: After just four months together, Rob Kardashian popped the question to Blac Chyna with a 7-carat sparkler. The couple announced the news on – where else? – Instagram. Although they are no longer an item, the pair shares a child, daughter Dream, together.
4 of 12
CAMERON & BENJI
These two had a literal May-December romance before Benji Madden popped the question to Cameron Diaz – even though they're only six years apart! They started dating in May of 2014 and were engaged by December.
5 of 12
AVRIL & CHAD
They're both musicians from Canada – so it didn't take Kroeger and Lavigne too long to bond. They announced that they were set to tie the knot after six months together. They have since split.
6 of 12
CAREY & MARCUS
Making for the cutest love story ever, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford were childhood pen pals before getting to know each other again as adults. The two didn't need much time to know their love was real: They got engaged after five months together.
7 of 12
MARIAH & NICK
It was quite a surprise when Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot – they did so after just six weeks of dating in a surprise ceremony.
8 of 12
KHLOÉ & LAMAR
When you think whirlwind romance, you think Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. The two famously had an epic wedding (documented on Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians, naturally) exactly a month after they met.
9 of 12
KALEY & RYAN
It took only three months for Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting to decide to wed. "It all did move quite fast on paper, but we really did know," she told David Letterman of their quick courtship. Their marriage, sadly, was equally short-lived: The pair announced their split after 21 months.
10 of 12
KATY & RUSSELL
Talk about quick moving: Former couple Katy Perry and Russell Brand announced their engagement in January 2010, only two months after they publicly confirmed their relationship.
11 of 12
PAM & TOMMY
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee may hold the record for quickest-to-get-engaged in Hollywood. They knew one another for only 96 hours (that's four days) before walking down the aisle. It was a complete surprise to pretty much everyone, including Anderson's own mother, who learned about the wedding from PEOPLE. "This was the first I'd heard of him," she said. "It is heartbreaking and shocking."
They have since split.
12 of 12
AMAL & GEORGE
For someone who famously said (over and over again) he'd never marry again, Clooney was pretty eager to do just that after meeting his now-wife Amal. The two dated for just six months before Clooney popped the question in 2014. They were married later that year.
See Also
More
More
Star Tracks: Celebs on Social
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2018 — So Far
Grab a Box of Tissues: All the Celebrity Breakups of 2018 — So Far
Celeb Quotes of the Day: Sandra Bullock, Miranda Lambert & More