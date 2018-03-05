They Liked It So They Put a Ring On It – Fast! 12 Quickest Celeb Engagements

RYAN & KAYLA

The gold medal swimmer (and Dancing with the Stars contestant) denied that he had a girlfriend during the Rio Olympics — and talked up his Tinder prowess despite murmurings that he was dating former playmate Kayla Rae Reid. Turns out, she was his girlfriend, and a pretty serious one at that. We got a hint when he shared photos with Reid in Rio, and he confirmed that the two were together after his first week on DWTS with an Instagram post. Now, they're engaged, less than one month after confirming their relationship.

The couple wed in January 2018, seven months after welcoming their son Caiden Zane.