Celebrity
Love Rules! 14 Celeb Couples Who Broke Up Only to Get Back Together Again
Love really is sweeter the second time around
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
Shooter Season 2 Cut Short After Ryan Phillippe Broke His Leg in a 'Freak Accident'
1 of 14
MEG & JOHN
Nearly three years after splitting, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp have rekindled their romance, a source told PEOPLE. "They have a bond," said the insider.
News of the reconciliation comes just months after the rocker insisted Ryan “hates [him] to death,” during an interview with Howard Stern in March 2017. "Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp said. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”
2 of 14
ALEX & MARLOES
Looks like Alex Pettyfer and model Marloes Horst are back on! The pair have rekindled their romance one year after their split, according to a source. And while the couple were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand — with Horst sporting a blingy new accessory on her ring finger — the source denies engagement rumors.
3 of 14
SHARON & OZZY
The U.K. X Factor judge opened up about her relationship status on her show The Talk, putting an end to speculation that she and her estranged husband had reconciled following a split that came about after infidelity rumors plagued the couple. "I forgive," she said before the studio audience. "It's going take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage ... I just can't think of my life without him." With that, she added a little levity, calling Ozzy "a dirty dog" and saying, "He's gonna pay big."
4 of 14
PATRICK & JILLIAN
Things are looking up for Patrick Dempsey and his formerly estranged wife Jillian. The pair went their separate ways after the Grey's Anatomy star's wife filed for divorce in January 2015. But the actor, whose commitment to the racetrack is said to have been a major issue for the couple, most recently confirmed he and his wife's decision to reconcile in an interview with ES Magazine. "You have to work at everything," he said. "And you cannot do everything. Something has to be sacrificed."
5 of 14
JOSH & JESSICA
Josh Lucas and his ex-wife, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, are trying to make their relationship work, despite finalizing their divorce over a year ago, a source close to the couple confirms PEOPLE. The pair, who share one child, 3-year-old son Noah Rev, have been making public appearances together recently, and even chose to live together briefly following their split. "Right now they're just taking it slow, dating, getting to know each other ... Doing everything in reverse seems to work for them," the insider now tells PEOPLE, calling the re-kindled romance "amazing."
6 of 14
MEGAN & BRIAN
Despite calling it quits last summer, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are on the road to reconciliation, following the pair's announcement that they are expecting their third child together. Fox and Green took a family vacation in Hawaii this April, where they stayed at the Four Seasons Hualalai – the same place the pair wed in 2010. While they haven't canceled the split just yet, an insider tells PEOPLE that Green hopes Fox will call off the divorce, and that the tropical trip was meant to help them figure things out after the surprise pregnancy.
7 of 14
MILEY & LIAM
After breaking off their engagement in 2013, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are back on again, with the pop star sporting the same Neil Lane ring Hemsworth proposed with in 2012. "Miley is beyond happy to be engaged to Liam again," a source close to the singer told PEOPLE back in January. "It might seem sudden, but they have been very close for the past few months." Most recently, Cyrus has been spotted at lunch with Hemsworth and his parents in Australia, and even got matching tattoos with her beau's sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky.
8 of 14
PINK & CAREY
Marriage is work – as Pink and her motocross hubby Carey Hart proved to be true when they split after two years of marriage in 2008 (without officially divorcing) only to begin "dating" again in 2009, which seemed to have worked for the pair; they welcomed daughter Willow in 2011.
9 of 14
GABRIELLE & DWYANE
After getting together in 2009, Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade went on a break in April 2013 before becoming engaged in December 2013 and tying the knot in September 2014. "We kind of took a step back," Wade said of their reconciliation during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "We supported each other, but we took a step back for a little while. At the end of day, we came back together and said, 'Listen, we want to continue this. We want to try to continue to get better each day.'"
10 of 14
ADAM & BEHATI
For the Maroon 5 frontman, it took dating someone else to realize Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo was the one. Following the couple's brief breakup, Levine broke it off with fellow VS model Nina Agdal – who he had been dating at the time – and promptly proposed to Prinsloo. "Famous last words, 'I'll never get married,'" Levine recalled on The Tonight Show in 2013. "I still don't necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful." The couple tied the knot in 2014 and are now parents to daughter Dusty Rose.
11 of 14
KRISTIN & JAY
Kristin Cavallari and NFL star Jay Cutler were engaged back in April 2011 before calling it off that July – only to get re-engaged to her beau a few months later in November. Talk about a whirlwind! "Sometimes, in order for things to get better, they have to end – even if it's momentarily," Cavallari, who now shares three kids with Cutler, told PEOPLE the following month. "And that was the case with us."
12 of 14
JUSTIN & JESSICA
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel amicably split in March 2011 – four years after first being linked together – but the break was quick; the couple got back together in August and were engaged December 2011. "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," Timberlake said of Biel, whom he asked to marry him during the couple's annual vacation to Montana. The couple welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015.
13 of 14
PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCESS KATE
While we're all quick to fantasize about the perfection that is Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage, it hadn't always been so flawless. Four years before tying the knot in a lavish 2011 ceremony, the pair split in April 2007. But the break was a mere bump in the road for the couple, who are now parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
14 of 14
ELIZABETH & RICHARD
Their love was legendary, passionate and turbulent. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton – who both starred in a medley of films together – divorced in 1974 after a decade of marriage, then decided to try again in 1975, but the union only lasted one year the second time around. "Richard was magnificent in every sense of the word," Taylor told Vanity Fair in 2010 of Burton, who passed away in 1984. "From those first moments in Rome [on the set of Cleopatra] we were always madly and powerfully in love."
See Also
More
Shooter Season 2 Cut Short After Ryan Phillippe Broke His Leg in a 'Freak Accident'
More
Ugly Betty! Twilight! Friends! Your Favorite TV & Movie Stars Reunited
Celebs Give Their Best Advice on How to Survive a Long-Distance Relationship
Jennifer Lopez Wishes a Happy Birthday to A-Rod, the 'Man Who Makes My Heart Skip a Beat'