Here's Why These Celeb Couples Were Always Meant to Be

Okay, it’s not exactly as romantic as it sounds, but it’s still impressive considering Mara and Bell were just friends at the time. During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the cast of Fantastic Four played a round of Plead the Fifth in which the actress was asked which of her costars she’d shag, marry and kill. “I’m going to marry Jamie,” she stated confidently.

In another appearance on the late-night Bravo show, Mara revealed she and her costar (and now-husband!) fell in love on the press tour for Fantastic Four, which included their previously mentioned interview. “It was because of you!” Mara exclaimed to host Andy Cohen, two years later.