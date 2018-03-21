16 Stars Who Got Really Real About the Bad Times in Their Relationships
JAY-Z, Channing Tatum and more stars open up about the tough times
LIAM PAYNE
"You know, we have our struggles — like of course I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is. But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”
— to ES Magazine
JAY-Z
"This is my real life. I just ran into this place and [Beyoncé and I] built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of, ‘Okay, tear this down and let's start from the beginning' … It's the hardest thing I’ve ever done."
— In his mini-documentary, Footnotes for 4:44
CARDI B
"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving [fiancé Offset]? You have low self-esteem.' I don't have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision … It's not right, what he f---ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."
— to Cosmopolitan
PINK
"There are moments where I look at [my husband Carey Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he's like a rock. He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some. And then I'll look at him and go: I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don't like any of the s--- you like. I don't ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I'm like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you'll go through times when you haven't had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it's good again."
— to The Guardian
CHANNING TATUM
"Jenna and I have a trick we use to check in with each other. We say, 'On a scale of one to 10, how much do you love me right now?' It's not as romantic as you think. Sometimes it's like, 'I love you at a six right now. I have an issue, and you asked. So now I’m going to tell you …’"
— to Elle
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
"Honeymoon phases end. They just do. We're animals, and animals aren't inclined to copulate with just each other for the rest of their lives. So here's a challenge: How do you keep redefining your relationship? I think you have to find new elements that turn you on, and not only sexually. Having kids was one of those great moments for me. Watching David become another level of person, mastering this other domain, made me look at him with a whole other set of appreciative eyes. That sort of made me re-fall in love with him. That's another important thing to realize. Everyone falls out of love with everything. You fall out of love with your house. You fall out of love with your job. You just have to figure out ways to keep [the love] alive."
— to Glamour
KRISTEN BELL
"If something pisses you off, you've got to find the balls to bring it up immediately, and say it in a way that the other person can hear. If you're still uncomfortable with both those things, you say, 'I need to have a therapy session with you.' There may be something that really hurt your feelings that you're scared to bring up. Go talk about it with a therapist who can mediate. You’ll walk out of the room feeling like you're [on the same] team. Dax helped me learn that I don't have it all figured out. Sometimes that's the greatest gift someone can give you."
— to Good Housekeeping
DEMI LOVATO
"I think it’s healthy to be able to start over with someone else. Being sick was always a part of my relationship with [Wilmer Valderrama]; I always had something wrong with me. I needed to let go of that. It was hard to depart from somebody who saw everything, but it may be nice to start fresh with somebody. Because that person I was when I was a lot younger is not who I am today."
— to Glamour
JENNIFER LOPEZ
"It was the first time I was with someone who wasn't faithful. I was in this relationship with [Diddy] where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin … I never caught him but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night."
— to Vibe
JUSTIN BIEBER
"I moved in with my girlfriend [Selena Gomez] when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other. But when it's like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they're always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can't be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other. Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling. People have made it seem in movies that it's this fairy tale. That's not what love is. You're not gonna want to love your girl sometimes but you're gonna choose to love her. That's something in life that I had to figure out."
— to Complex
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
"The logistics of being with another actor are challenging. There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people's careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."
— to Cosmopolitan
WILL SMITH
"[Wife Jada and I] have been asking ourselves [what's the secret to marriage] and really at the end of the day it's just not quitting. You can’t expect it to be easy. It's like our marriage was the most difficult, grueling, excruciating thing that we have ever taken on in our lives. And you know we’re just not quitters … If there is a secret I would say it is that we never went into working on our relationship. We only ever worked on ourselves individually, and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously."
— to Entertainment Tonight
DAVID BECKHAM
"We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children. Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."
— in a BBC Special
JOE JONAS
"One relationship that meant a lot to fans was the one I had with Demi Lovato, who I've known for years. We had been friends forever, we were both Disney kids, and because we played a couple in the Camp Rock Disney Channel specials — and fans liked seeing us together— we eventually dated for a month. I really got to know her and got to see the ins and outs of what she was struggling with, like drug abuse. I felt like I needed to take care of her, but at the same time I was living a lie, because I wasn't happy but felt like I had to stay in it for her, because she needed help. I couldn't express any of that, of course, because I had a brand to protect."
— in an essay for Vulture
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I was this princess, so I never speculated about his cheating. He was so good. Nothing was on his cellphones … He had an assistant, so they were all on his assistant’s phone. He was really crafty. Oh, it's disgusting! All of these rumors were coming out in the weeklies … and I was like, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire.' Something has to be right here … I was pissed and he was pissed … This one girl did an interview, and she was so adamant! When I confronted him, he blamed another teammate. And he said, 'That's another teammate's girl.' Blah blah blah. But I would feel it."
— on The Howard Stern Show
LADY GAGA
"Taylor [Kinney] and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
— on Instagram
