Celeb couples like Chip and Joanna Gaines to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t shy about letting their adoration and admiration for each other be known. So much so that those moments have been documented on camera for the world to collectively aww and happy-cry over.

It’s a really good feeling when you know the person you love has your back — just ask these star pairings.

Chip Gaines fanboys over wife Joanna’s new cookbook and Today appearance.

Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines stopped by Today in April 2018 to celebrate the release of her cookbook, Magnolia Table. But when the expecting mom looked out at the crowd, one fan stood out from the rest. The superfan in question turned out to be her own “groupie”, husband Chip. “Thanks for the support @chipgaines,” she wrote on a photo of her husband, holding up a sign that read “I [heart] Joanna Gaines!”

Nicole Kidman joins husband Keith Urban for a romantic duet.

During an intimate Nashville concert for 150 fans, Urban asked wife Kidman, who was in the audience, to join him onstage to help him sing “Parallel Line”, a new song he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran. After some coaxing, Kidman obliged in support of her husband. The actress made it to the stage, where she tapped her feet, swayed and sang the sweet, sentimental chorus, “Baby be mine now, maybe it’s time we put our hearts in a parallel line.”

At the last note, the crowd roared. Kidman just grinned, shook her head and buried her face in her hands. Then, after accepting a warm kiss and embrace from her husband, she retook the microphone to offer a disclaimer: “I’m so embarrassed!”

“You did it, though,” Urban beamed. “I love that!”

Gwen Stefani sings along during boyfriend Blake Shelton’s ACMs performance.

via GIPHY

On top of serving as Shelton’s date to the 2018 ACMs, Stefani also adorably sang along to the country crooner’s performance of his latest hit, “I Lived It”. After his performance, the former Voice coach jumped out of her seat to give her boyfriend a standing ovation.

Alex Rodriguez adorably crashes one of girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s interviews.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Lopez was speaking on what she has learned from her Las Vegas residency, All I Have, when A-Rod crashed the discussion and planted a smooch on her face. “Good show, baby,” he said before walking away. “He’s so cute,” said J.Lo in reaction to the moment.

Chrissy Teigen plays photographer for husband John Legend.

Attending a high-profile award show calls for a group of photographers to shoot your every movement. And thanks to wife Teigen, Legend was all set when making his way to the annual event.

John Krasinski surprises wife Emily Blunt with a hug onstage after she won a Critics’ Choice Award.

Krasinski and Blunt hardly hold back from sharing how much they care about each other, especially during their A Quiet Place press tour, which marked the first time the actors starred in a movie together. But nothing quite compares to this sweet onscreen moment of The Office alum surprising his wife from behind after she was awarded a Critics’ Choice Award for best action movie actress in Edge of Tomorrow.