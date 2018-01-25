From the Romantic to the Mysterious: 10 Ways Celeb Couples Have Made Their Social Media Debuts
Making your relationship Instagram-official is an important step in everyone’s dating life — so take a cue from these couples who have mastered the art of taking their relationship to the next level
SHAILENE WOODLEY & BEN VOLAVOLA
It's official! After dating for a few months, the Big Little Lies actress and her rugby player boyfriend (a.k.a. "this date tho"), Ben Volavola, made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a sweet snap of the couple during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
SCOTT DISICK & SOFIA RICHIE
Though they haven't commented on their rumored relationship, Disick and Richie made things official when they each posted a mysterious, cuddly photo to their Instagram Stories during a recent trip to Miami. However, some friends ruined their secret vibe by posting a video of them kissing while out a dinner, where they were presented with a cake celebrating their newfound romance.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON
After a few teasing posts on Instagram — including one of their matching championship rings — the mom-to-be finally revealed her new love ... kind of. They both happened to be in Halloween costumes as Marvel superheroes, but hey, at least the love was still visible in their eyes.
ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID
They're not a normal couple — they're a super stylish, artsy couple, so naturally, ZiGi had to get ~*creative*~ when confirming their relationship status.
ARIEL WINTER & LEVI MEADEN
Nothing says "serious relationship" quite like a couple's costume, even if it is past Halloween. Hey, as these two prove, every day is a holiday when you're in love.
LIAM PAYNE & CHERYL
The former One Direction singer and his pop star love first revealed that they were a couple with a simple, sweet shot of them cuddling in the backseat of a car, captioned simply with a sly smiling emoji. And then, just in case people didn’t catch the hint, Payne followed it up with a romantic post celebrating his now-baby-mama on International Women’s Day.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Sometimes, you just have to drop a few hints — stylish sneakers, intertwined legs, baseball game on TV — and let your followers figure out the rest for themselves.
MAC MILLER & ARIANA GRANDE
Want to let the world know that you're literally bowled over by how much you love your significant other? Take a cue from Grande and her rapper boyfriend and just cuddle up on the floor, for a picture so adorable it might make your cheeks hurt.
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & YOUNES BENDJIMA
Though the reality star hasn't been shy about showing plenty of PDA with her new boyfriend, he hasn't had a major presence on her social media accounts. Back in August, he made a brief appearance while riding on a camel with Kourtney, although she didn't tag him in the photo. Hey, everyone deserves a little mystery in their lives!
BROOKLYN BECKHAM & CHLOË GRACE MORETZ
So nice, they've confirmed it twice! First, Beckham posted a selfie of them all cuddled up while at a museum, and then a year later, he seemed to confirm that the pair were officially back on again with a black and white photo of the back of her head.