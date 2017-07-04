From David & Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé & JAY-Z: Celeb Couples Who Renewed Their Wedding Vows

MATT & LUCIANA

Although they originally tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in 2005 to avoid paparazzi, Matt Damon and wife Luciana renewed their wedding vows in front of 50 family and friends on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in 2013. "It's nice to say your vows in front of family," Matt said of the pair's decision to have a second ceremony. "That's the point of taking the vows. These are people who will hold you to them. One of my vows was I gave her the side of the bed closer to the bathroom. And if I don't stick to that, I'm gonna hear about that from my mom, brother and father."