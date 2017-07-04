Celebrity
From David & Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé & JAY-Z: Celeb Couples Who Renewed Their Wedding Vows
These stars headed to the altar more than once
1 of 11
DAVID & VICTORIA
Nearly 20 years after tying the knot, David Beckham revealed he and wife Victoria renewed their vows. In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs for a special 75th-anniversary edition, the soccer star opened up about the special ceremony. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," said David, who didn't elaborate on when the ceremony took place. "It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house."
2 of 11
ALEC & HILARIA
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin certainly brought the sparklers ahead of Independence Day weekend in June 2017. The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows during a private, outdoor ceremony with close friends. "You think, like, once you get married, everything's like, you're done," Hilaria told the Associated Press. "But it's really good to say, 'Hey I'm still in this.' "
3 of 11
ROD & PENNY
Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster marked 10 years of marriage with a vow renewal at their Essex, England, home, HELLO! magazine reported in July 2017. "Penny is my whole world. What a girl," Stewart told the publication following the event. "Love means many things to many people but to me it's wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible."
4 of 11
KIM & KROY
Just in time for Mother's Day this year, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, husband Kroy Biermann and their kids wore wedding-ready ensembles for a low-key oceanside ceremony celebrating the couple's six and a half years marriage. "I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet!" the Don't Be Tardy star captioned a family photo on Instagram. "I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!"
5 of 11
VIOLA & JULIUS
The How to Get Away with Murder star shared a "Happy Valentine's Day!" snap of herself in 2016, taking fans inside her weekend vow renewal ceremony with Julius Tennon, her husband since 2003. The shot was accompanied by the John Updike quote: "We are most alive when we're in love."
6 of 11
BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z
Despite rumors of an impending breakup, Beyoncé and JAY-Z proved their love knows no bounds when they tied the knot a second time in 2014 during a family vacation in Corsica — which just so happened to coincide with Queen Bey's 33rd birthday.
7 of 11
SHARON & OZZY
Almost two months before their 35th anniversary on July 4, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day — following their brief split after reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day," Ozzy told HELLO! Magazine about the intimate 2017 ceremony. "This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."
8 of 11
MATT & LUCIANA
Although they originally tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in 2005 to avoid paparazzi, Matt Damon and wife Luciana renewed their wedding vows in front of 50 family and friends on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia in 2013. "It's nice to say your vows in front of family," Matt said of the pair's decision to have a second ceremony. "That's the point of taking the vows. These are people who will hold you to them. One of my vows was I gave her the side of the bed closer to the bathroom. And if I don't stick to that, I'm gonna hear about that from my mom, brother and father."
9 of 11
LEANN & EDDIE
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a vow-renewal ceremony in 2012. "Renewed our vows today….it's incredible to thank each other for the past year as husband and wife," Rimes tweeted at the time. "Here's to another great year!"
10 of 11
TORI & DEAN
Four years after their 2006 Fiji-set wedding, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott tied the knot once more during a ceremony at a private home overlooking Beverly Hills. "Beautiful day to remarry ;)" Spelling tweeted that same morning.
11 of 11
FERGIE & JOSH
Following their first year of marriage, which was plagued by rumors of infidelity, Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel renewed their wedding vows in a small, private ceremony in California back in 2010. "We want to do it every year," Duhamel told Entertainment Tonight.