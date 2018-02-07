Please Enjoy These Photos of Hot Celeb Couples Making Out

1 of 18
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Making Nicholas Sparks proud since 2010.
2 of 18
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder
Coachella's hottest couple two years running.
3 of 18
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
This may be from a music video but there's no denying that chemistry.
4 of 18
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller
We're getting major frat party flashbacks from this smooch.
5 of 18
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Honestly *how* is this not from a movie?
6 of 18
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
"Carson, we'll be with you in just one second."
7 of 18
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal "no PDA" rule was definitely broken for this momentous occasion.
8 of 18
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Imma let you finish, but this was one of the best kisses of all time.
9 of 18
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
10 of 18
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell
Has anyone ever looked more in love?
11 of 18
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Red carpet kisses are a *power move.*
12 of 18
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bey's left hand in this picture says it all.
13 of 18
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Cue the "Sweet Thing" jokes.
14 of 18
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Say hello to Hollywood's hottest parents.
15 of 18
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
16 of 18
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
17 of 18
Michelle and Barack Obama
#RelationshipGoals for eight years and beyond.
18 of 18
Victoria and David Beckham
Destroying hearts since 1997.
This article originally appeared on Instyle.com