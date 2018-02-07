Please Enjoy These Photos of Hot Celeb Couples Making Out

Behold, Hollywood’s hottest couples caught in the steamiest of moments

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Making Nicholas Sparks proud since 2010.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Coachella's hottest couple two years running.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

This may be from a music video but there's no denying that chemistry.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

We're getting major frat party flashbacks from this smooch.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Honestly *how* is this not from a movie?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

"Carson, we'll be with you in just one second."

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal "no PDA" rule was definitely broken for this momentous occasion.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Imma let you finish, but this was one of the best kisses of all time.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

That hair grab though.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

Has anyone ever looked more in love?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Red carpet kisses are a *power move.*

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Bey's left hand in this picture says it all.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Cue the "Sweet Thing" jokes.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Say hello to Hollywood's hottest parents.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

That is passion, people.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

What rainy day blues?

Michelle and Barack Obama

#RelationshipGoals for eight years and beyond.

Victoria and David Beckham

Destroying hearts since 1997.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com