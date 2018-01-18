All the Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged in 2018 — So Far
ASPYN BROWN & MITCH THOMPSON
Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives' Kody Brown and his third wife Christine, is engaged to fiancé Mitch Thompson, the couple exclusively told PEOPLE.
"We are both so excited to start our life together," said Brown, who met her soon-to-be husband during a family party at her parents’ house.
TENLEY MOLZAHN & TAYLOR LEOPOLD
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Leopold, she announced via Instagram on Jan. 13. “THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him!” she captioned a photo in which she placed her hand against Leopold’s chest to show off her ring as he kissed her forehead. “My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!"
GWYNETH PALTROW & BRAD FALCHUK
They're engaged! “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to Good Morning America. The outlet was the first to share the couple’s happy news.
Although Paltrow and Falchuk have only just now commented on their engagement, Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the couple have been engaged for a year.
CAITRIONA BALFE & TONY MCGILL
Balfe is engaged, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. She showed off her new sparkler at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 (get a close-up view here). "It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” she told PEOPLE.
The Outlander actress has been dating McGill for nearly two years. Though they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, the two were photographed together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards in February 2016. He also accompanied her at the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
LARA SPENCER & RICK MCVEY
The Good Morning America co-host's beau of two years popped the question — and she said yes, Spencer’s publicist confirmed to PEOPLE.
Spencer, who is the creator, producer and host of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, first met McVey — the founder, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess, a publicly traded and successful financial technology company — after being set up on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend.
ALEXA RAY JOEL & RYAN GLEASON
Christie Brinkley couldn’t hold back her excitement when her oldest daughter (with ex-husband Billy Joel) shared the news of her proposal with a series of romantic photos of her engagement to her boyfriend on Instagram on Jan. 1.
“Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two! ( my I phone is not working so I have not been able to post .. I am trying to write my comment now .. each word is a struggle to post),” Brinkley captioned the photo of the happy, newly engaged couple on Instagram.