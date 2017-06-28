Domino Kirke & Penn Badgley Marry for the Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once

GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY

Nearly one month after their 2014 wedding in Venice, the newlyweds celebrated again, this time with a party on Amal's home turf. The October bash was hosted by the bride's parents, Baria and Ramzi Alamuddin, at the historic Danesfield House Hotel and Spa 40 miles outside London in Buckinghamshire. "It was a very sympathique soiree," a guest told PEOPLE. "Very polished and a little low-key than you thought it might be." Added another source: "There were no other famous people. It was 90 percent her family. It was a lovely family celebration."