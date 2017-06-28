Celebrity
Domino Kirke & Penn Badgley Marry for the Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once
So nice, they did it twice!
PENN BADGLEY & DOMINO KIRKE
The duo — who originally got married in February 2017 in an intimate courthouse ceremony — held a second wedding celebration in June. "You only get married twice, once," Kirke — the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke — captioned a shot of a dapper Badgley. The newlyweds' second fête proved to be more star-studded than their first, with guests Mariska Hargitay, Zac Posen and Debra Messing in attendance.
GEORGE & AMAL CLOONEY
Nearly one month after their 2014 wedding in Venice, the newlyweds celebrated again, this time with a party on Amal's home turf. The October bash was hosted by the bride's parents, Baria and Ramzi Alamuddin, at the historic Danesfield House Hotel and Spa 40 miles outside London in Buckinghamshire. "It was a very sympathique soiree," a guest told PEOPLE. "Very polished and a little low-key than you thought it might be." Added another source: "There were no other famous people. It was 90 percent her family. It was a lovely family celebration."
MICHAEL & NICOLE PHELPS
While some celebs go all out for birthdays, the Phelps family pull out the stops for weddings. After secretly tying the knot in a low-key June 2016 ceremony, the Olympian and former Miss California took on a more glam approach a few months later in October — with son Boomer serving as ring bearer. But that wasn't the end of celebrations for the pair! The newlyweds welcomed 2017 with a New Year's Eve wedding ceremony.
HEIDI MONTAG & SPENCER PRATT
Before tying the knot on a season 5 episode of The Hills (which also saw ex BFFs Montag and Lauren Conrad briefly reunite), the reality TV stars eloped in Mexico in 2008. "We had a beautiful ceremony here at One & Only Palmilla officiated by a minister and photographed by the hotel photographer," he told the Associated Press in a statement at the time. "We've never been happier."
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY & JAMES RIGHTON
The private couple kept things, well, private when it came to getting married. The pair headed to the south of France to make things official at a town hall in 2013 before hosting a second wedding for their friends.
JAMES BLUNT & SOFIA WELLESLEY
The British singer quietly married his legal consultant fiancée — and the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington — Wellesley in September 2014 at a London registry office. They then celebrated with family and friends on the Spanish island of Majorca later that month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
