Celeb Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day Together
Which new couple are you shipping?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
ARIANA & COLLIN
Sixteen-year-old Ariana Biermann recently celebrated four months of dating her boyfriend, Collin Lipman (who has mama Kim Zolciak-Biermann's approval) with a sweet series of couple photos on Instagram.
DANIELLE & PAUL
The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby made her relationship with Big Brother star Paul Calafiore Instagram official on Jan. 29 by sharing two Polaroid photos of the couple at a friend’s wedding.
"Melting," Maltby wrote while Calafiore, who appeared on season 18 of the CBS franchise, captioned a similar photo with "Wedding season" and a red heart emoji.
DANE & KELSI
Dane Cook and 19-year-old girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, a singer who's provided background vocals for Little Big Town and Demi Lovato, have been quietly dating for the last year, quietly in real life at least. On social media, the couple has been sharing their relationship on Instagram, often documenting their trips and special moments together – including Taylor’s recent 19th birthday.
SHAILENE & BEN
Although Shailene Woodley and rugby player Ben Volavola were spotted packing on the PDA back in October 2017, the couple didn't make their official couple until they attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France in January.
The actress shared multiple photos of the couple on social media, including one photo of the two posing against a Valentino sign with the caption, "This date tho…"
JOSIAH & LAUREN
Josiah Duggar has a very special new lady in his life. The 21-year-old Counting On star is courting 18-year-old Lauren Swanson, they told PEOPLE exclusively in January.
Swanson is the eldest of eight children and has been a family friend of the Duggars for years, even making an appearance on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting.
"We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families' friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined," Duggar told PEOPLE.
AMY & CHRIS
More than friends? Being spotted for the second time together, Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer arrived together at NBC Studios to watch Saturday Night Live and support host Jessica Chastain on Jan. 20.
MILLIE & JACOB
It's (Instagram) official! On Jan. 12, Millie Bobby Brown posted a pic of herself cuddling with a plush teddy bear, coyly thanking her gift giver in the caption. Singer Jacob Sartorius commented on the post, writing "of course."
The adorable couple's PDA was on full display when the Stranger Things actress snapped a selfie with her new beau on her Instagram Story later that month, adding heart emojis to the pic.
DANICA & AARON
Watch out sports fans — there’s a new power couple in town! During an interview with the Associated Press in January, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick revealed that that the rumors about her relationship with Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers are true. "Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick confirmed, adding that the new couple had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards
SAVANNAH & NIC
Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life. The Chrisley Knows Best star made her relationship with Nic Kerdiles Instagram official when she introduced the pro ice hockey player to her followers on Jan. 11. To wish Kerdiles, who plays for the San Diego Gulls, a happy 24th birthday, Chrisley penned a loving tribute to her beau, which she accompanied with multiple photos and videos of the couple.
NICK & MADELINE
Nick Jonas was photographed out to dinner with The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer — she plays Janine on the Hulu show — on Jan. 11 following the Critics' Choice Awards.
The pair’s night out comes two months after Jonas was seen out and about withVictoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler at his brother Joe Jonas' engagement party in New York City, where she was introduced to his family.
DAKOTA & CHRIS
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, who have been fueling romance rumors for months, were photographed jointly for the first time during a dinner date on Jan. 12. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the Coldplay frontman grabbed food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, California, where they were snapped with big grins on their faces.
An eyewitness told PEOPLE, "Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together."
MICHELLE & ANDREW
Michelle Williams has a new man in her life: The Golden Globe-nominated actress is dating New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple is rumored to be engaged after the actress was spotted wearing what seemed to be an engagement ring.
Youmans was first spotted with Williams in July 2017 when the couple strolled the streets of Rome while she was filming All the Money in the World. The entrepreneur is a graduate of not one, but two Ivy League universities — Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School — according to his profile on Handel Group. He started his own operations management and consulting firm, Yomo Consulting, and served as president for 15 years before stepping down in 2011.
YOLANDA & HER MYSTERY BEAU
Yolanda Hadid told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 8 that she is "so in love right now" — revealing the happy news three months after her divorce from ex David Foster was finalized.
"I’m very blessed to have found a beautiful love,” she shared about her mystery businessman beau, whom she did not name. "I'm excited and it’s all good. I’m off the market."
LAURA & BARON
Are they or aren't they? Laura Dern was photographed kissing basketball player Baron Davis outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in late 2017, according to multiple outlets. Although a source close to the Big Little Lies star told PEOPLE "they're good friends," we can't help but ship this coupling.
SARAH & WELLS
Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams — sparked romance rumors with Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland after they celebrated Halloween in 2017 together, and Hyland seemed to confirm that the two are an item. "He puts up with me," she captioned a photo of herself sticking her tongue out, leaning into Adams. The pair have since been packing on the PDA on social media.
SOFIA & SCOTT
They first sparked romance rumors back in May 2017 when they were spotted cuddling together during the Cannes Film Festival, before confirming their relationship status in September on Instagram. "Sofia seems smitten," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "It's obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty."
BRANDON & SAM
In photos obtained by TMZ, the Grammy winner was spotted showing off PDA in New York City with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in October 2017. The two were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in Greenwich Village, according to the outlet. A day later, the budding couple was spotted taking in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.
“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” the artist told V magazine earlier this year of his relationship. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”
SIMONE & STACEY
After putting love on the back burner to pursue her Olympic dreams, Simone Biles took to Instagram to declare herself off the market. Making their relationship Instagram official in August 2017, Biles posted a snap of herself adoringly looking up at fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin. Biles captioned the photograph: “Always smiling with you.” The Olympian took Ervin as her date as she was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Aug. 20.
LAUREN & DEVIN
Lauren Bushnell shared a photo of herself with new boyfriend Devin Antin in August 2017 with the caption, "Dibs" — making their relationship Instagram official. The Sparkle in Her Eye blogger split from previous boyfriend and The Bachelor star Ben Higgins that May giving an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about their separation.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the statement read. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”
GAVIN & SOPHIA
After months of speculation, Gavin Rossdale made his blossoming relationship with Sophia Thomalla Instagram official. The rocker shared a smiley shot with the German model in July 2017, taken just after the pair landed in Reno, Nevada. "Having fun in #Reno," Rossdale captioned the photo of the new couple in front of a private plane.
LILY & COLE
'Bughead' shippers rejoice! Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (aka Betty and Jughead on the show) are real-life lovebirds. Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse's maroon blazer at EW’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego in July 2017, and the two were later seen canoodling, holding hands and kissing.
SCARLETT & COLIN
Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost were seen making out at the SNL finale afterparty, but the pair have since attempted to keep their new romance on the down low. However, in June 2017, they but were spotted out on a romantic date in New York City. "They were seen holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy," an onlooker told PEOPLE, adding, They were really chill and super nice."
RIHANNA & HASSAN
Back in June 2017, the singer and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel were spotted kissing and grabbing coffee during Rihanna's most recent vacation to Spain. Jameel's family owns Abdul Latif Jameel, the organization that – among many other ventures – owns the right to sell Toyota Motor vehicles in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries.