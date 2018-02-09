Celeb Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Valentine's Day Together

JOSIAH & LAUREN

Josiah Duggar has a very special new lady in his life. The 21-year-old Counting On star is courting 18-year-old Lauren Swanson, they told PEOPLE exclusively in January.

Swanson is the eldest of eight children and has been a family friend of the Duggars for years, even making an appearance on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting.

"We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families' friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined," Duggar told PEOPLE.