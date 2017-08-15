From Ryan & Salma to Drew & Cameron: Celebrity Costars Who Hang Out IRL

RYAN REYNOLDS & JAKE GYLLENHAAL

The Life costars shared an instant connection on the set of their film. "He's a wonderful man," Gyllenhaal said of Reynolds during an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary, and there's no competition … There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."

The pair have hung out one-on-one and with Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, in N.Y.C. The dad of two echoed Gyllenhaal's sweet sentiments of the duo's offscreen friendship.

“Jake is easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met,” Reynolds said on Good Morning America. “Suddenly, I found myself — we’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other.” And if that doesn’t make you swoon, check out this tidbit: “He comes over and — Blake, my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be little bit better.”