From Ryan & Salma to Drew & Cameron: Celebrity Costars Who Hang Out IRL

1 of 14
RYAN REYNOLDS & SALMA HAYEK
The Hitman's Bodyguard costars got together for a dinner party at Reynolds' home — which was also attended by the actor's youngest daughter, Inez. "When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” Hayek captioned a photo of the scene — Inez balanced on her hip as she stirs a pot over the stove.
2 of 14
RYAN REYNOLDS & JAKE GYLLENHAAL
The Life costars shared an instant connection on the set of their film. "He's a wonderful man," Gyllenhaal said of Reynolds during an appearance on BBC's The One Show. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary, and there's no competition … There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."
The pair have hung out one-on-one and with Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, in N.Y.C. The dad of two echoed Gyllenhaal's sweet sentiments of the duo's offscreen friendship.
“Jake is easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met,” Reynolds said on Good Morning America. “Suddenly, I found myself — we’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other.” And if that doesn’t make you swoon, check out this tidbit: “He comes over and — Blake, my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be little bit better.”
3 of 14
AMY SCHUMER & GOLDIE HAWN
Since starring in Snatched with Schumer, Hawn has invited the comedian over for dinner at her home and visited her father (who considers Hawn to be "the love of his life"). The two even went on vacation together with Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, in Hawaii.
4 of 14
MAISIE WILLIAMS & SOPHIE TURNER
Williams and Turner first hit it off at their Game of Thrones audition, with Williams recounting the meet-cute to her mom as soon as it happened: "I came out of the audition and said to my mum, 'Even if I don't get the part, I really want that girl to. She's really cool.' "
She added of the pair's friendship: "It’s really lovely to have someone to hold my hand through this. She's like my big sister." (The two also rock matching tattoos.)
5 of 14
DREW BARRYMORE & CAMERON DIAZ
The actress, who worked closely together in Charlie's Angels, have nothing but love for each other. "If you’re looking for the best dinner-cooking partner and watching-TV-on-the-couch friend, call her,” Barrymore told Good Housekeeping in 2016 of Diaz. “If someone is in a medical situation, call her! She’s the most loyal, fierce, fun, cozy friend. We have incredible honesty with each other and we work hard on our lives and our friendship.”
6 of 14
LEONARDO DIPCAPRIO & TOBEY MAGUIRE
Before starring in 2013's The Great Gatsby, DiCaprio and Maguire were 12-year-old child actors. "When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend," DiCaprio told Esquire of the pair's on-set meet-cute. "I literally jumped out of the car. I was like, 'Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey! And he was like, 'Oh, yeah — I know you. You're … that guy.' But I just made him my pal."
The longtime friends are regularly seen hanging out in N.Y.C., biking and partying together.
7 of 14
KATE WINSLET & LEONARDO DICAPRIO
The Oscar winners share a lot more in common than the two films — Titanic and Revolutionary Road — they starred in together: they have an unbreakable bond. "The closeness and the strength of the friendship that we had is something a lot of my friends envy like mad," Winslet has said of DiCaprio, who walked the actress down the aisle in her 2012 secret wedding ceremony. "But to me he's just silly old Leo."
8 of 14
LEA MICHELE & EMMA ROBERTS
They may gush about each other on their respective Instagrams and support one another's new projects, but the Scream Queens costars also share a passion for fitness. "Lea and I keep each other in shape – we do Pilates," Roberts revealed in to Glamour.
9 of 14
JENNIFER ANISTON & COURTENEY COX
Friends to the end! While the show's cast has remained close through the years, there's no question Aniston and Cox share the strongest bond. "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot," Aniston admitted in a 2014 More interview. "Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."
As for what Cox thinks of her former costar? "She's the greatest BFF," the actress said about Aniston in an interview with Yahoo in 2015.
10 of 14
MICHELLE WILLIAMS & BUSY PHILIPPS
You know it's true best friendship when you and your girlfriend can snap bare-faced selfies without thinking twice. "I'm so in love with her. She's proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man!" Williams said of Philipps at a 2016 screening of her film, Manchester by the Sea. "That's the love of my life right there."
11 of 14
VANESSA HUDGENS & ASHLEY TISDALE
“We do dinner parties,” Tisdale told PEOPLE Now of her relationship with Hudgens, her High School Musical costar. “A lot of the time we do dinner parties at one of our houses, and we all cook dinner together and have a bunch of girls over. Sometimes we do a themed night – she loves a good theme. One time we watched the Victoria’s Secret model show and I had onesies for everyone.”
Tisdale also revealed the two live just down the street from one another: "So we just see each other as much as we can. She’s my best friend."
12 of 14
ASHLEY BENSON & SHAY MITCHELL
The Pretty Little Liars stars have been close since the show's inception. Not only do they regularly appear on each other's social accounts, but they also have no qualms when it comes to feeding each other endless amounts of pasta in Italy.
13 of 14
JULIA ROBERTS & GEORGE CLOONEY
The actors — who costarred in 2001's Ocean's Eleven and 2016's Money Monster — share an everlasting bond. "What a relief we're not Hollywood friends," said Roberts of her fellow thespian when they sat down with PEOPLE at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. "I just said to him an hour ago, 'Thank God we really do like each other, or we'd be in hell.' "
What makes their friendship even more special? They consider each other's significant others as family too. "[Julia's husband] Danny and I are great friends and love each other. What's fun is it's really like a family,"Clooney told PEOPLE. "It makes it easy. It's really fun to go, 'Hey, let's do this movie together.'"
14 of 14
JIMMY FALLON & JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
The pair, who first met backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, became fast friends when the singer began guest-hosting/starring in Saturday Night Live sketches while Fallon was still a cast member. The self-proclaimed "best friends" regularly hang out and also share a preferred method of transportation: tandem biking a.k.a. bro biking.
