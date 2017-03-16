12 Celeb Confessions That Will Make You Never Want to Be Famous
From the lack of privacy to the public struggles, these stars are telling it like it is
Updated
More
Todd Fisher Reveals New Details of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Public Memorial
1 of 12
SELENA GOMEZ: THERE'S NOTHING BUT CONSTANT PRESSURE
In an interview with Vogue, Gomez opened up about the circumstances that pushed her to decide to cancel part of her Revival World Tour and enter treatment for depression and anxiety. "I’ve cried onstage more times than I can count, and I’m not a cute crier," she revealed about the effects of being open and authentic with her fans at all times. "Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she said, adding that before she checked into a facility in Tennessee, "My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion. … What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it. But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time."
2 of 12
LADY GAGA: YOU 'BELONG TO EVERYONE ELSE'
In a revealing interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the singer opened up about her new album, Joanne, as well as some of her personal struggles with fame. "As soon as I go out into the world, I belong, in a way, to everyone else," she said. "It's legal to follow me, it's legal to stalk me at the beach, I can't call the police or ask them to leave. And I took a long hard look at that property line and I said well, you know, if I can't be free out there, I’m going to be free in here [pointing to her heart]." She got teary-eyed talking about the way that being recognized by everyone has transformed her interpersonal interactions. "I miss people. I miss, you know, going anywhere and meeting a random person and saying 'Hi' and having a conversation about life. I love people," she said.
3 of 12
AMY SCHUMER: GLAM EVENTS ARE A HASSLE
During a visit to the Howard Stern Show, the comedian confessed that going to the ultra-exclusive Met Gala "felt like punishment." "It's people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don't like the farce," she explained. "We're dressed up like a bunch of f---king a--holes." Schumer admitted to making an early escape from the star-studded event – even after meeting musical royalty. "I left, not the second I could; I left earlier than I should have been allowed," she told Stern. "I got to meet Beyoncé, and she was like, 'Is this your first Met Gala?' and I was like, 'It's my last.' "
4 of 12
JENNIFER LAWRENCE: DATING IS NEAR-IMPOSSIBLE
The mega-successful Oscar-winner, who recently topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actresses for the second consecutive year, opened up to Vogue about her shockingly difficult dating life. "No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night," she revealed. "Guys are so mean to me. I know where it's coming from, I know they're trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am."
5 of 12
IDRIS ELBA: FAME MAKES YOU PARANOID
Elba confessed to Loaded that his famous face makes it hard to trust potential love interests. "Sometimes you're not sure what's real or not, especially when it comes to relationships," he lamented. "If you're adored by millions, sometimes even on your own front doorstep you can become paranoid and constantly question, 'Who is he? Who is she?' I know I've been guilty of it in the past."
6 of 12
JUSTIN BIEBER: PEOPLE KICK YOU WHEN YOU'RE DOWN
The pop star candidly discussed his struggles in the spotlight during an NME interview. "I'm struggling just to get through the day," he said. "You get lonely, you know, when you're on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don't know the other side. This life can rip you apart. I watched the Amy Winehouse documentary [Amy] on the plane and I had tears in my eyes because I could see what the media was doing to her, how they were treating her. People thought it was funny to poke her when she was at rock bottom, to keep pushing her down until she had no more of herself. And that's what they were trying to do to me." Bieber went on to detail the "isolation" of camping out in hotel rooms to avoid fans and photographers: "And I feel isolated. You're in your hotel room and there are fans all around, paparazzi following you everywhere, and it gets intense. When you can't go anywhere or do anything alone you get depressed. I would not wish this upon anyone."
7 of 12
KYLIE JENNER: IT'S HARD TO IGNORE BAD PRESS
Jenner told Interview magazine that she's constantly feeling anxious about the unflattering things showing up in the media. "I wake up every morning with the worst anxiety. I don't know why. I have, like, a problem," she shared. "I wake up every morning at, like, seven or eight because I think that there's a bad story about me, and I have to check. My worst fear is waking up and finding something bad about me on the Internet."
8 of 12
GEORGE CLOONEY: YOU CAN'T ENJOY SIMPLE PLEASURES
Being a celebrity definitely isn't a walk in the park. "The big house on a hill is isolating," Clooney told Esquire. "There's no other way to say it. There are restrictions to this kind of fame. I haven't walked in Central Park for 15 years. I'd like to, you know?"
9 of 12
ROBERT PATTINSON: FAME MEANS BEING BOTHERED CONSTANTLY
"In L.A., I have at least 40 seconds from the moment I arrive somewhere, before I get asked for my autograph," Pattinson told Premiere. According to him, social media makes it all-too easy for fans to track his movements: "It's Twitter's fault. If this website didn't exist, I'd be in peace."
10 of 12
MEGAN FOX: YOU EXPERIENCE BULLYING ON A MASSIVE SCALE
The actress used a relatable analogy to explain how brutal the public's treatment of celebrities can be. "I don't think people understand," she told Esquire "They all think we should shut the f--- up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or you drive a Bentley. So your life must be so great. What people don't realize is that fame, whatever your worst experience in high school, when you were being bullied by those 10 kids in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where you're being bullied by millions of people constantly."
11 of 12
JOHNNY DEPP: ALL OF YOUR MOVES HAVE TO BE CAREFULLY PLANNED
Like stepping out for spontaneous adventures? Then the carefully planned famous life is probably not for you. "[Being famous] is a little bit like living like a fugitive," Depp explained on Today. "Everything has to be some sort of strategy. To get you into the hotel, to get you out of the hotel, to get you into the restaurant, to get you out of the restaurant."
12 of 12
DANIEL CRAIG: EVERYTHING YOU DO IN PUBLIC WILL BE PHOTOGRAPHED
Craig told ShortList that the rise of camera phones has completely changed his social life. "[Phones] are the f---ing bane of my life. I get people who [photograph me] while I'm having dinner. I want to get violent and I can't," he said, adding, "They think it's their right to take a photo of me and I find that incredibly intrusive. But every phone has a camera on it, so how do we stop it? We can't. So how could I go into a pub and have a few pints of Guinness and get a bit rowdy and sing a few songs when some t---'s going to film me and put it on the Internet?"
See Also
More
Todd Fisher Reveals New Details of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Public Memorial
More
Then and Now: Celeb Couples from the '90s Who Went the Distance
10 Flawless Selena Gomez Moments That Will Inspire You Today & Every Day
Todd Fisher Reveals New Details of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Public Memorial