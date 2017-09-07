Kim Kardashian West Was Once the 'Biggest Taylor Swift Fan' & More Celebs Who Are Singing a Different Tune Now

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ONLY THE NICEST THINGS TO SAY ABOUT KATY PERRY

So, how does she feel now? Err, I don't think we need to answer that but here we go.

"I love Katy Perry," Swift proclaimed during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, adding that the pair had met in 2007 at the awards ceremony. "She's just really a cool person."

In 2014, right before the release of 1989, Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her song, "Bad Blood," causing fans to conclude the track was about Perry. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' " Swift told Rolling Stone. Then, the other star crossed a line. "She did something so horrible," Swift shared. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

The stars have yet to reconcile … although Perry has shared her thoughts on their feud, telling Late Late Show host James Corden that "she started it." Perry, whose diss track "Swish Swish" is allegedly about Swift, recalled: "It's about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."