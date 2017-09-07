Celebrity
Kim Kardashian West Was Once the 'Biggest Taylor Swift Fan' & More Celebs Who Are Singing a Different Tune Now
Oh how things have changed
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes


KIM KARDASHIAN WEST IS A SELF-PROCLAIMED TAYLOR SWIFT SUPERFAN
So, how does she feel now? Not so much.
Before there was a snake emoji-filled feud between Swift and Kardashian West, there was admiration — at least from one party. In a newly discovered video from 2009, shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star gushed about the singer, even revealing that she's a huge fan of her work. "I love Taylor Swift, I'm the biggest Taylor Swift fan," Kardashian West said during her red carpet interview, adding that her "number one song" on her iPod was Swift's 2008 single, "Love Story."
But the reality star is singing a different tune now that the pair (along with the business mogul's husband, Kanye West) are fully embroiled in a feud after Kardashian West released secret recordings of West and Swift's phone call that portrayed the songstress in a less-than-flattering light. "Kim and Kanye don't care about Taylor's new music," a source close to the married couple told PEOPLE of Swift's diss track "Look What You Made Me Do." The insider continued: "They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family."
CAMERON DIAZ DOESN'T NECESSARILY BELIEVE IN MONOGAMY
So, how does she feel now? She's happily married.
She's currently enjoying married life with husband Benji Madden, but before linking up with the rocker, the actress revealed her perception of marriage and monogamy. "A lot of people chase after it because they've been told, 'This equals happiness.' They chase it, they get it, and they find out, 'Why did I think this was going to make me happy? I'm miserable!' " she shared of making a lifelong commitment in a 2014 interview with InStyle. She added: "I don't know if anyone is really naturally monogamous. We all have the same instincts as animals. But we live in a society where it's been ingrained in us to do these things."
But one year later, Diaz tied the knot with Madden in a low-key ceremony in 2015. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," Diaz said during a Gwyneth Paltrow-moderated panel at the "In Goop Health" wellness summit. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."
TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ONLY THE NICEST THINGS TO SAY ABOUT KATY PERRY
So, how does she feel now? Err, I don't think we need to answer that but here we go.
"I love Katy Perry," Swift proclaimed during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, adding that the pair had met in 2007 at the awards ceremony. "She's just really a cool person."
In 2014, right before the release of 1989, Swift opened up about the inspiration behind her song, "Bad Blood," causing fans to conclude the track was about Perry. "For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' " Swift told Rolling Stone. Then, the other star crossed a line. "She did something so horrible," Swift shared. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."
The stars have yet to reconcile … although Perry has shared her thoughts on their feud, telling Late Late Show host James Corden that "she started it." Perry, whose diss track "Swish Swish" is allegedly about Swift, recalled: "It's about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."
GIGI HADID PLANS TO BECOME A CRIMINAL PSYCHOLOGIST
So, how does she feel now? It was all a dream.
As she was hitting it big in the fashion industry, Hadid made a decision to leave The New School to focus her attention on her budding modeling career. However, back in 2015, she had every intention of going back to college to finish studying criminal psychology, which she was majoring in at the time. "Who knows?" she told Adweek. "I could always be a fact checker on CSI."
A year later, the supermodel had a change of heart, stating on a 2016 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: "I think there are other ways than going to college for me to keep my brain going."
ALEC BALDWIN LEAVES HOLLYWOOD
So, how does he feel now? He's still acting.
Baldwin's will-he, won't-he flirtation with leaving the acting biz is quite a tale. Back in 2009, he said that he wanted to leave the business after wrapping on 30 Rock. "I don't have any interest in acting anymore," he said. "Movies are part of my past. It's been 30 years. I'm not young, but I have time to do something else." Despite his intentions, Baldwin's statement turned out to be far from the truth. Not only did he not quit, Baldwin didn't even take a break. After he finished 30 Rock, he quickly moved back into the movie realm, starring in films like Blue Jasmine, Still Alice, Concussion and Boss Baby. In fact, with his Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live receiving rave reviews, it's safe to say that Baldwin's career has rarely been hotter.
SHARON OSBOURNE POSTS A NUDE SELFIE IN SUPPORT OF KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
So, how does she feel now? The talk show host is singing a different tune.
She might have supported the reality star in 2016 by sharing a nude selfie of herself after Kardashian West was slammed by others for posting a censored selfie, but The Talk cohost is now changing her opinion. "If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that's not feminism, that's being a ho," Osbourne told The Telegraph in September 2017. "And there's nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."
Days later, Kardashian West posted another nude selfie — perhaps a clap back to Osbourne's words?