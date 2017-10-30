Celeb-Approved Dating Advice You Won't Roll Your Eyes At
DON'T LET YOUR FRIENDS' DATING HABITS INFLUENCE YOURS
"I think that when you find something that's very special to you, don't deny yourself of the opportunity," Lovato, who has been romantically linked to Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama in the past, said about recommending long-term relationships for young people who are at "an age when most people are just dating around."
PUTTING IN WORK IS A GIVEN
"You have to fight for love," Tom Hiddleston told GQ, opening up about his whirlwind relationship with Taylor Swift. "You can't live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself."
STOP SEEKING OUT 'THE ONE'
In an essay for Cosmopolitan, Sophia Bush got candid about her 2005 marriage and subsequent annulment from One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray — a life-altering event which taught her a valuable lesson about love and loss. "I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons," she wrote. "Some are meant to heal you, some are meant to teach you how to build yourself up, and some are meant to show you how to trust your own intuition ... Not every love can last forever."
PAY NO ATTENTION TO GENDER NORMS
Further proof Emma Watson is our feminist hero: she isn't afraid to make the first move. "I actually took a man out for dinner. And I chose the restaurant and I offered to pay and it was really awkward and uncomfortable," Watson revealed in a Facebook Q&A. "But the cool thing about it was we were both willing to have the conversation about why it was awkward or why it was uncomfortable. We were able to have this dialogue."
QUIT PLAYING GAMES & JUST BE REAL
Those with a penchant for mind games, Chris Pratt is talking to you: "The truth is that any amount of trickery or wearing cool shirts with rad designs or using pick-up lines, or any of this bullshit like trying to neg girls, isn't going to matter. It won't pay off when she realizes that you're full of s--t."
BE FRIENDS FIRST
Hey, it worked for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Before serving as Hollywood's golden couple, the Café Society actress and her now-husband were strictly friends. "We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends," Lively told PEOPLE. "It didn't click for a good year and a half." She continued: "That's what I appreciate about our relationship is that he's my friend first and foremost."
COMMUNICATE, COMMUNICATE, COMMUNICATE
We've heard it time and time again: communication is the key to a healthy relationship — and it remains actor Aaron Paul's No. 1 piece of advice. "People get in fights because they don't communicate, because you don't want to hurt the other person," he told ELLE. "If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you – you're an a--hole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we've never fought in our entire relationship."
ALWAYS BE HONEST WITH ONE ANOTHER
"Jenna [Dewan] and I have a trick we use to check in with each other," Channing Tatum revealed to ELLE. "We say, 'On a scale of one to 10, how much do you love me right now?' It's not as romantic as you think. Sometimes it’s like, 'I love you at a six right now. I have an issue, and you asked. So now I'm going to tell you ... ' "
ENJOY SOME 'ME' TIME EVERY NOW & THEN
"Being alone is not the same as being lonely. I like to do things that glorify being alone," Taylor Swift told Seventeen, citing her go-to solo activities. "I buy a candle that smells pretty, turn down the lights and make a playlist of low-key songs. If you don't act like you've been hit by the plague when you're alone on a Friday night, and just see it as a chance to have fun by yourself, it's not a bad day."
DON'T LET YOUR PARTNER DISCOURAGE YOU FROM PURSUING YOUR DREAMS
"[He can't be] afraid of you going to get your career. Don't take no back seat to nobody," Jamie Foxx said at the premiere of his film, Sleepless, sharing the advice he'd give his daughters. "If you walk in with somebody that you take a back seat to, I'm going to check you first and then it's about him."