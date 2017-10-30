Celeb-Approved Dating Advice You Won't Roll Your Eyes At

STOP SEEKING OUT 'THE ONE'

In an essay for Cosmopolitan, Sophia Bush got candid about her 2005 marriage and subsequent annulment from One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray — a life-altering event which taught her a valuable lesson about love and loss. "I came to appreciate that relationships often serve a specific purpose at a certain point in time, for myriad reasons," she wrote. "Some are meant to heal you, some are meant to teach you how to build yourself up, and some are meant to show you how to trust your own intuition ... Not every love can last forever."