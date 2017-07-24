11 Celebs Reveal the Best Advice They've Ever Received From Other Stars

DOVE CAMERON ON SELENA GOMEZ

"I met with Selena pretty early on, I think I was like 16…We were going to meet for coffee, but she was just like, 'just come over.' So I went over to her house and for a couple of hours and we ended up just barefoot on the floor of her kitchen. It was a while ago... but she was like, 'the most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You're just open, you're bare with your fans.' I have fully taken that in stride and I think that's a really universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone."

— to PEOPLE