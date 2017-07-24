Celebrity
11 Celebs Reveal the Best Advice They've Ever Received From Other Stars
These stars got words of wisdom from the people who know best
Posted on
More
1 of 11
TOM HOLLAND ON SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING COSTAR ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
"As you can imagine I was pretty terrified [during the screen test] and [Downey] came up to me and said, 'Look, I felt exactly the same as you did when I did my test for Iron Man but just relax, let your body take over and, and if it's meant to be it'll happen.'"
— to E! News
2 of 11
JACK LOWDEN ON DUNKIRK COSTAR TOM HARDY
"[Hardy] has a lot of time for young actors. I will be forever in debt to him for some of the advice he gave me. He's a very smart man and he understands what it's like when you're starting out. 'Make it just for you,' he sort of said it just like that. And said to play the part like your life depends on it. I spent a whole week with him, he's an absolute sweetheart."
3 of 11
SELENA GOMEZ ON TAYLOR SWIFT
"She was actually at my house the other day and we were sitting by the fire and I was talking about relationships and business in my life and she just kind of looked at me and was like, 'Selena, if you're the smartest person in the room, I think you're going to be in the wrong room.' She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better, that are going to challenge and motivate me."
4 of 11
SHAILENE WOODLEY ON JENNIFER LAWRENCE
"[Lawrence] said, 'You must do [the Divergent franchise]. You will not regret it for a second. Yes, there are some hard things, but there are so many beautiful things that will come from an opportunity like this.'"
5 of 11
BRIE LARSON ON EMMA STONE
"Emma Stone was kind of my mentor through [the Golden Globes]. I've been texting with her and talking with her through this whole thing, and she just kept saying to me, 'You're inside the TV!' Now that I'm here, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you are inside the TV!' I've watched this every year since I could watch TV… She told me to wash my hands a lot, so I don't get pink eye."
6 of 11
NIALL HORAN ON JUSTIN BIEBER
"Bieber told me that you never really know when you're finished [with an album]. He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got 'Love Yourself' at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run 'cause I was writin' crap stuff up until then."
7 of 11
DOVE CAMERON ON SELENA GOMEZ
"I met with Selena pretty early on, I think I was like 16…We were going to meet for coffee, but she was just like, 'just come over.' So I went over to her house and for a couple of hours and we ended up just barefoot on the floor of her kitchen. It was a while ago... but she was like, 'the most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You're just open, you're bare with your fans.' I have fully taken that in stride and I think that's a really universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone."
8 of 11
ARIEL WINTER ON MODERN FAMILY COSTAR SOFIA VERGARA
"I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like. She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body, and was always trying to give me advice, like, 'Here are some brands that would look good on our body type,' or 'Wear whatever you want, and feel good about yourself.'"
— to Self
9 of 11
HAILEE STEINFELD ON TAYLOR SWIFT
"One of the first things she told me was, 'You're going to have to make a lot of decisions — make sure it's you that's making them.' And at that time, I was obviously very thankful for that and I nodded my head yes and we went on to our next conversation. It wasn't until I had to start making decisions that I realized how many people are involved and how important it is that my decisions are being made. And I always think back to when she told me that. I mean, she's made a few right decisions."
— to Vogue
10 of 11
CARA DELEVINGNE ON RIHANNA
"I was just on holiday for three days in Greece with my sister, and I thought that would make me happy and relaxed. But when I stop everything, it's really bad. I go crazy. In Greece, it was a lot of couples, and I felt alone, which made me sad. I called Rihanna. She said 'It's easy to drown yourself in work. That's a form of escapism. So, if you're alone and you want to cry, cry.' And I did."
— to W magazine
11 of 11
NATALIE PORTMAN ON CATE BLANCHETT
"Cate Blanchett is an amazing person. Very early on, I asked her about being a parent. I said 'How do you do it? You're a mom. You're the best at what you do.' She said, 'You just do. Stressing about it doesn't help.'"
See Also
More
More
Nicolas Cage Photo in Kazakhstani Garb Goes Viral — and the Memes Are Hilarious
Life Imitates Art! Are Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Dating?