Catfish's Nev Shulman and His New Bride Frolic in the Ocean After Their Nuptials

No, they weren’t looking for Catfish!

Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo dashed to the beach shortly after tying the knot Saturday afternoon in East Hampton, New York.

The Catfish host and Perlongo, who share 9-month-old daughter Cleo, changed into wedding-themed bathing suits after having an intimate wedding ceremony in the father-of-the-groom’s backyard. After the ceremony, the newlyweds spent some time frolicking in the water and sharing a steamy kiss on the sand.

“I never imagined I could be this happy,” Schulman, 32, told PEOPLE exclusively about the wedding. “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

Daughter Cleo served as flower girl during the ceremony, which was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Perlongo, 31, walked down the aisle in a gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa.

Schulman’s Catfish co-host Max Joseph was also among the friends and family who attended the wedding.

The reality star announced his nuptial plans on July 13 via an adorable Twitter post of him trying on a suit with his baby daughter grinning sweetly at his feet.

“Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!” he tweeted.