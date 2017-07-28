Exclusive

From the Backyard to the Beach! Inside Catfish Star Nev Schulman's Intimate Hamptons Wedding

After helping Internet daters for years, the MTV host has found the love of his life and tells PEOPLE, “I never imagined I could be this happy”

By @lanfordbeard

SO IN LOVE

Catfish host Nev Schulman hooked a good one! The 32-year-old married Laura Perlongo, 31, on July 22 in the backyard of his father's home in East Hampton, New York. "I never imagined I could be this happy," he told PEOPLE. 

GUEST OF HONOR

Perlongo topped off her gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv with jewelry by Edgar Mosa — but the star of the show was the couple's 9-month-old daughter Cleo, who served as flower girl and made her grand entrance in a red Radio Flyer wagon festooned with white ribbons before being scooped up in her dad's arms. Said Schulman, "Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us? I'm a very lucky man."

SAYING 'I DO!'

YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the midday ceremony, with Schulman's Catfish co-host Max Joseph delivering a touching tribute to the couple, who shared their first dance to the Zombies' "Can't Nobody Love You."

SEALED WITH A KISS

Schulman and Perlongo exchanged vows and rings by Billy! in front of 120 guests, who then dug into passed hors d'oeuvres by Peter Ambrose Catering as music by the newlyweds' longtime friend Alexandra Rothwell played.

SAND BLAST

At 3 p.m., the party moved to the beach where friends and family lounged around an oceanside setup designed by Frank Alexander. Wedding planner Taylor Van Deusen of Duke + Van Deusen tells PEOPLE: "The beach was really their vibe. They wanted to skip seated-dinner formality and just having fun with loved ones."

ON THE SAME WAVELENGTH

Hopping into the ocean on a fleet of giant inflatable swans, the family of three wore designer pal Malia Mills' custom bathing suits embroidered with "N & L."

FROM HERE TO ETERNITY

The bride and groom re-created Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr's iconic 1953 smooch in the surf. A preview of honeymoon fun in the sun to come? Maybe! Though the newlyweds don't have specific plans just yet, they promise to get in some quality time away "before baby No. 2."

TREATS & SWEETS

Before they enjoyed a vanilla cake with French buttercream icing by Kathy Burton Cakes, celebrants snacked on pies from local pizzeria Fierro's (a Schulman family favorite) and sipped beer, rosé & margaritas during the day before heading out for a night of reveling in nearby Montauk.

WRITTEN IN THE STARS

Guests headed home with bespoke beach bags monogrammed "Totes in Love" that contained a custom beach towel featuring a drawing by Schulman of a simple heart with an arrow through it and the words "Laura + Nev 4 Ever."

And of course the day didn't end without the reality star managing to sneak in one last surprise for his wife — a plane soaring through the sky with a banner that red, "SRY BOYZ. SHES OFF THE MARKET. ILYSM BABY ❤️  N"

